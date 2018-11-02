Creature Comforts Expands Distribution in Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – Beginning mid-November, Creature Comforts Brewing Company will expand its distribution footprint to include Augusta, GA, and Columbus, GA. The brewery will work with its distributor, Savannah Distributing, to enter the two additional markets.

Since the brewery opened in 2014, Creature Comforts’ beer has only been available in Athens, Atlanta, and nearby surrounding cities. The brewery expanded its operations in 2018 by opening an $11 million, 40,000-square-foot additional production facility to better meet the demand in its existing markets.

The recent expansion brought Creature Comforts to an initial annual capacity of 50,000 barrels and after moving tanks from the original location to the new location, capacity has increased to 70,000 barrels. The additional increase in production capacity will allow the brewery to expand its current distribution footprint outside of its existing markets.

“We’re thrilled we now have the capacity to continue to grow our brands in our existing distribution footprint and also begin supplying additional markets in our home state,” said CEO Chris Herron. “Bringing our second production facility online has been an incredible journey, and we’re excited that more people will be able to experience our beer as a result.”

The brewery will begin offering its core portfolio of year-round, award-winning products to the Augusta and Columbus markets through Savannah Distributing in mid-November. For more information on Creature Comforts Brewing Company, visit www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com.

ABOUT CREATURE COMFORTS BREWING COMPANY

Creature Comforts is an Athens, Georgia based brewery offering finely balanced artisanal beers. Since opening its doors in April 2014, Creature Comforts has made an imprint in the craft beer community with its award-winning, year-round and special release beers. To learn more about Creature Comforts, contact Emily@ccbeerco.com or visit us online at www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com.