Creature Comforts Brewing Set to Release 2018 Athena Paradiso

ATHENS, Ga. — Creature Comforts Brewing Company is excited to announce the return of its limited release, Athena Paradiso with passion fruit and guava.

The beer is currently available on draft, and 6-packs of 12 oz. cans will be available in our tasting room on October 17. An onsite release in the Athens and Atlanta markets will follow shortly after.

Athena Paradiso (4.5% ABV) is a fruited treatment of Athena, our year-round Berliner Weisse. The gentle tartness and subtle sweetness of the passion fruit and guava are a perfect complement to the base beer, Athena.

The addition of the word “Paradiso” to the Athena brand’s name and the label artwork are intended to instill a vision of paradise, representative of the flavor and aroma of the beer. The beer will be available in the Athens and Atlanta markets.

ABOUT CREATURE COMFORTS BREWING COMPANY:

Creature Comforts is an Athens, Georgia based brewery offering finely balanced artisanal beers. Since opening its doors in April 2014, Creature Comforts has made an imprint in the craft beer community with its award-winning, year-round and special release beers. To learn more about Creature Comforts, contact Emily@ccbeerco.com or visit us online at www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com.