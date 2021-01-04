Crazy Asian Wild Seltzer to Launch New Spring Flavor and GIPHY

Crazy Asian Wild Seltzer launched at the beginning of the pandemic with our Tiki Tangerine Wild Seltzer and released the fall/winter 2020 Dragon Fruit flavor. The Tiki Tangerine Wild Seltzer that is on tap was sold out twice and we were trying to keep up with the demand with customers on the wait list. The Fall/Winter flavor was a hit as well with Dragon Fruit flavor that had customers asking for more.

Now that it is a new year, we are excited to be launching our Spring Flavor Lychee/Mango Flavor on tap. Our flavors are complex and add an Asian twist to something that is very different from the current seltzer that is already available. We worked on the social media GIPHY stickers of Crazy Asian Wild Seltzer that can be used in facebook, instagram for social media and fun for customers that want to add to there stories. We be releasing that as well.

The release of the Lynchee/Mango Flavor on tap be in early March and the GIPHY stickers will be end of January.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/CrazyAsianWildSeltzer/ And www.crazyasianwildseltzer.com