Craftwell Cocktails Unveils Hibiscus Lemonade RTD Craft Cocktail

Sister company of 2 Towns Ciderhouse, Craftwell Cocktails unveils its newest creation, Hibiscus Lemonade, featuring west coast meyer lemons and a house botanical blend, boasting a refreshing 10.5% ABV. Crafted with precision and commitment to quality, this ready-to-drink cocktail combines bright lemon notes with a touch of sweetness and snappy bitterness, perfect for summer gatherings or leisurely sipping. Available in 12oz cans and kegs.

