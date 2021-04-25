Craftpeak Integrates Sovos ShipCompliant Direct-to-Consumer Beer Shipping Compliance

Beverage alcohol compliance feature streamlines digital sales channels for craft beverage producers.

Asheville, NC — Craft beverage digital solution provider Craftpeak has integrated Sovos ShipCompliant into its already robust suite of e-commerce services, ensuring that its beverage alcohol clients have an easy, effective, and legal direct to-consumer retail channel.

The ascendance of digital revenue streams within the craft beverage marketplace has left many small business owners struggling to surmount regulatory hurdles in fulfilling direct-to-consumer demand.

Sovos ShipCompliant adds a turn-key compliance solution to the digital sales arsenal that Craftpeak makes available to craft beverage producers and retailers, including full-service e-com platforms, point-of-sale payment processors, inventory management and digital marketing services. Ultimately, the combined suite allows craft alcohol brands to expand their reach nationally, alleviating compliance concerns typically shouldered by small business owners.

“Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the relentless shift toward the convenience of online shopping and doorstep delivery, it’s no surprise that beer drinkers’ thirst for DtC beer shipping is strong and growing,” said Larry Cormier, vice president and general manager, Sovos ShipCompliant. “Craftpeak is a leader in helping brewers manage their online beer sales and our partnership enables brewers to quickly implement successful DtC strategies with worry-free compliance.”

“We are excited to partner with Sovos ShipCompliant, recognized as the gold-standard for compliance in the regulated beverage industry for DtC shipping, and are thrilled to offer this capability to craft breweries looking to connect with customers in new markets without having to navigate the nuances and complexities of DtC shipping on their own,” explained Craftpeak CEO John Kelley.

With Sovos ShipCompliant integration, Craftpeak has completed a closed-loop online infrastructure for taking heavily-regulated industry segments such as craft beverage alcohol from production directly to the end consumer under the auspices of one service provider — enabling its clients to scale their retail sales channels. Sign up today for ShipCompliant and Craftpeak’s May 5th Webinar to learn how ShipComplaint’s solutions paired with Craftpeak’s technology and spectrum of digital services can help support your craft beverage business.

About Sovos ShipCompliant

Sovos ShipCompliant has been the leader in automated alcohol beverage compliance tools for more than 15 years, providing a full suite of cloud-based solutions to wineries, breweries, distilleries, importers, distributors and retailers to ensure they meet all federal and state regulations for direct-to-consumer and three-tier distribution. ShipCompliant’s solutions reduce risk, lessen the burden of compliance, accelerate bringing products to market and enable revenue growth. With 60 partner integrations, Sovos ShipCompliant leads a robust ecosystem of technology partnerships, enabling powerful complementary solutions. For more information, visit https://www.sovos.com/shipcompliant/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Craftpeak

Craftpeak is a technology company creating digital solutions for the regulated beverage industry. Since its inception in 2016, the Asheville-based firm has helped a global roster of craft beverage thought leaders navigate the shifting demands of the online marketplace. Dedicated to giving its partners powerful tools to tell their unique stories, Craftpeak’s innovative approach to developing brand narratives across digital channels continues to foster the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit its clients embody. Learn more about how Craftpeak can drive growth and generate value for your craft beverage businesses through its e commerce, web design and customer experience management services by visiting www.craftpeak.com.