CraftHaus Releases Sparkling, Hop-Infused Water

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – CraftHaus Brewery proudly releases HopSwell – a sparkling, hop-infused water, during Dry January.

The sparkling water has zero alcohol and zero calories perfect for Dry January and available all year long. It uses El Dorado hops, which impart juicy pineapple and tropical fruit notes with a refreshing hop zing. It has no sugar, no added gluten, Vegan friendly, natural, and no grains were used to brew the sparkling water.

Beer lovers who just want a refreshing, hop break can sip on HopSwell between brews, and enjoy for a sober, sober-curious, or not sober lifestyle.

“We are happy to offer our guests a beverage that is mindful of a health-conscious community,” said owner Dave Forrest. “HopSwell helps us diversify our portfolio to become more thoughtful.”

HopSwell builds and exands the CraftHaus portfolio to go beyond beer. Born from the love affair with the alluring qualities of hops, CraftHaus wanted to create a product that allowed each hop to sing as a solo artist. Hops have been proven to possess therapeutic benefits such as stress relief, antioxidants, reducing inflammation, and contain flavonoid linked to better quality of sleep. HopSwell will expand to different hop varietals soon.

HopSwell is available in 16oz four packs for under $10 and can be found at both taprooms.

About CraftHaus Brewery

Established in 2014, CraftHaus Brewery is passionate about building a community around quality driven beers. Owners, Wyndee and Dave Forrest successfully changed licensing for the city of Henderson and Las Vegas to more craft friendly licenses. In 2019, they opened a second taproom CraftHaus Arts District. Wyndee Forrest currently serves as the president of the Nevada Craft Brewers Association. Named as having the 2021 Top 21 Beer Marketing Ideas, Craft Brewing News; 2021 Bronze Best Microbrewery, Las Vegas Review-Journal Best of Las Vegas; Favorite Local Brewery, Reader’s Choice, Las Vegas Weekly 2018; winner, Top 100 Businesses Coast to Coast, Yelp!; Nevada’s Greenest Brewery 2018; Best Family-Owned Business, Nevada Entrepreneur Magazine 2016; and “Best of” 2015, 2016 and 2017, Las Vegas Weekly.

For More Information:

https://www.crafthausbrewery.com