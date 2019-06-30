CraftHaus Collaborates with Local Coffee Roasters on Khoury’s Neighborhood CoffeeHaus Golden Ale

LAS VEGAS – CraftHaus Brewery was asked by Issa Khoury, owner of Khoury’s Fine Wine & Spirits to create a unique and ambitious project. Khoury envisioned an ultimate, four-way mixed pack featuring four local coffee roasters. Neighborhood CoffeeHaus, a Golden Ale individually infused with four different cold brews from four local roasters was created.

Khoury’s Fine Wine & Spirits, known for supporting local craft beer, approached CraftHaus Brewery based on their long-standing relationship within the craft beer market.

“We wanted to create a true local collaboration by bringing together the local craft beer and coffee communities. We thought what a better way than a local brewery, featuring four local roasters, sold at our locally focused bottle shop,” said Khoury. This project is a logistical juggling act with packaging four different cans to create a mixed four pack. “We knew that this project would require an intense attention to detail, but we were honored to be asked Issa. This is the kind of collaboration that fuels us and really exemplifies why we built CraftHaus,” said Wyndee Forrest, Owner and Co-Founder CraftHausBrewery.

Four local coffee roasters were then asked to become part of this hyper local collaboration. Vesta Coffee Roasters was chosen because of their exclusive partnership with CraftHaus Brewery, specifically in Belgard, Cold brew Coffee Stout. Bad Owl, with two locations, was invited to create magic within the Golden Ale. Mothership Coffee Roasters was also invited because of their strong local presence within the Vegas valley. The newest roaster to join the community, Dark Moon Coffee Roasters was up for the challenge after only being open just over a month. Four roaster specific labels were then created by local artist, Damon Miller aka Stray. He added individual creative nods to each roster in order to bring the guest in closely to study each label.

The beer style chosen by Cameron Fisher, head brewer at CraftHaus Brewery, is a Golden Ale. A light-colored beer style was intentional on Fisher’s part to allow each cold brew to shine and the opportunity for subtle differences to be appreciated. The Golden Ale, specifically brewed for this collaboration, pours golden straw in color and carries a soft sweetness to complement each cold brew.

Established 2014, CraftHaus Brewery is passionate about building a community around quality driven beers. Owners, Wyndee and Dave Forrest successfully changed licensing for the city of Henderson to a more craft friendly license, then again for City of Las Vegas in 2019. Named Favorite Local Brewery, Reader’s Choice, Las Vegas Weekly 2018. Winner, Top 100 Businesses Coast to Coast, Yelp! Nevada’s Greenest Brewery 2018 and Best Family Owned Business, Nevada Entrepreneur Magazine 2016. Their beer can be found in Clark County, Nevada including the Las Vegas Strip. Visit crafthausbrewery.com