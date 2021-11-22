CraftHaus Brewery Partners with the Mint 400

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Local favorite CraftHaus Brewery is proud to be the official craft beer of The Mint 400. Silver State Mint 400 collector’s edition can be found beginning Thursday, December 2 at the Mint 400 kick-off downtown, Fremont Festival, and start/finish line in Primm and at both the brewery in Henderson and tap room in the Arts District.

The Mint 400 is the oldest and most prestigious off-road race in America and is held in the treacherous foothills of Sin City. The multi-day event features a massive vehicle parade down the world famous Las Vegas Strip, a two day festival on historic Fremont Street, and two days of grueling off-road racing on a desolate and punishing 400-mile racecourse. Nearly 65,000 off-road and recreational enthusiasts come to watch 500 race teams in 50+ classes from 25 different states and 15 different countries go door to door, while the Livestream coverage is beamed to over 800,000 viewers worldwide.

“We are excited to partner with local Las Vegas brewery CraftHaus as our Official Craft Beer of The Mint 400,” said Mint 400 CEO, Matt Martelli. “Not only do they have great beer but are passionate about building a community around consistent quality-driven beers, while honoring the integrity of the craft industry. Beer is a part of the DNA of off-road culture. Climbing out of your race car and celebrating your finish by having beers with your team is the way we celebrate after a grueling race. CraftHaus’ cold Silver State Mint 400 Blonde Ale will be waiting for all of our finishers at the finish line after 400 grueling miles of war.”

The 2021 Silver State Mint 400 Blonde Ale is a name that reflects Nevada’s pioneering spirit. Clocking in at 4.8% ABV, it is thirst-quenching and has round notes of caramel wash over your pallet for a clean finish. Brew lovers can do onsite pick up at either CraftHaus location. The special six packs can be found locally where CraftHaus is sold. Mint 400 bars will be fully stocked with the Silver State Mint 400 Blonde Ale this December 2-5.

“This new partnership is a true reflection of the long race history in our town that now has a taste of local, craft beer,” says Crafthaus Brewery owner Wyndee Forrest. “We are honored to collaborate with The Mint 400 team and bring race fans authentic, quality craft beer.”

About CraftHaus Brewery

Established in 2014, CraftHaus Brewery is passionate about building a community around quality driven beers. Owners, Wyndee and Dave Forrest successfully changed licensing for the city of Henderson and Las Vegas to more craft friendly licenses. In 2019, they opened a second taproom CraftHaus Arts District. Named Favorite Local Brewery, Reader’s Choice, Las Vegas Weekly 2018; winner, Top 100 Businesses Coast to Coast, Yelp!; Nevada’s Greenest Brewery 2018; Best Family-Owned Business, Nevada Entrepreneur Magazine 2016; and “Best of” 2015, 2016 and 2017, Las Vegas Weekly.

For More Information:

https://www.crafthausbrewery.com/home