Crafted Exports, Galatea, and Man in the Moon Partner for Massachusetts Craft Beer Showcase in Stockholm

BROOKLYN, New York – Crafted Exports, the leading international distributor for American craft beers and spirits, and Galatea, the leading Swedish craft beer importer, have partnered with Man in the Moon to bring the best Massachusetts has to offer to Sweden!

For all of January 2022, the following breweries will be showcased at Man in the Moon!

Breweries:

Harpoon

UFO

Widowmaker

Night Shift

Greater Good Imperial

Mighty Squirrel

Mayflower

Brick and Feather

Qurban Walia, Co-President of Crafted Exports, comments: “We love partnering with Man in the Moon every year to highlight the beer scenes in different states in the US, and we have been supporters of Massachusetts and Boston since day one, so we are really excited to finally share these beers with Sweden!”

Commenting on the partnership, Andrew Reed, Brand Manager at Galatea, said: “This January, Galatea and CraftBeer.se are proud to work in partnership with Crafted Exports to showcase some of the best craft beer from Massachusetts at one of the world’s best craft beer bars, Man in the Moon, in Stockholm. We are going to celebrate the start of a new year in style once again with Man in the Moon’s annual USA Craft Beer Month. There will be over 40 different Massachusetts brewed beers flowing over the month, from great breweries like Harpoon, Greater Good, Night Shift, Brick and Feather, Mighty Squirrel, Mayflower, UFO and Widowmaker. Crafted Exports has once again collected an amazing list of special offerings. At CraftBeer.se we strive to bring the Swedish craft beer lovers a wide variety of top quality beers from all over the world, we hope to see you there!”

The brands are also very excited, with several remarking:

“We are thrilled to have a few of our Harpoon and UFO beers showcased at this great event. We are blown away by the interest we continue to receive from Swedish Craft beer lovers. Thank you to Man in the Moon, Crafted Exports and Galatea for bringing together this amazing collection of Massachusetts’s finest craft beers.” – Jon Schwartz, VP Business Development at Mass. Bay Brewing Company.

“Our team at Widowmaker could not be more excited to bring our beer to the Swedish craft beer drinkers! We hope everyone has a change to enjoy the diverse selection of beers we sent to Man in the Moon from our traditional Czech Pale Lager Kivdera to our more adventurous beers like our Blueberry Oreo Milkshake, 2021 a Brewers Odyssey and of course our New England India Pale Ale selections! Enjoy your trip through Massachusetts without having to leave Stockholm… but if you do leave Stockholm to visit Massachusetts, we are a quick 15-minute ride from the airport!” – Ryan Lavery, Founder of Widowmaker.

“We are super excited to debut the owl in Sweden, and even more excited about the potentional opportunities in 2022 and beyond.” – Michael Oxton, Co-Founder of Night Shift

“On behalf of the Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company team we are humbled to be included in this year’s Massachusetts Stockholm Showcase. We are excited for the community of Stockholm to enjoy our imperial beers from Worcester!” – Sean Casey, Director of Business Development at Greater Good Imperial.

“All of us here at Mighty Squirrel are thrilled to have our beer enjoyed by the great beer fans of Stockholm. Additionally, we couldn’t be happier to help represent the craft beer scene of Massachusetts.” – Adam Leibowitz, Director of Sales & Marketing at Mighty Squirrel.

“As a brewery inspired by the story of Europeans daring to seek a new life in America 400 years ago, Mayflower Brewing Company is thrilled to be sending some of our beer back across the pond. We appreciate the opportunity to work with Crafted Exports to share our beer with craft beer fans in Sweden and hope you enjoy a little taste of the new world.” – Drew Brosseau, Founder of Mighty Squirrel.

“We are humbled to be selected as one of the breweries representing Massachusetts, and the incredible beer scene we have here in the state. It is a thrill to think that folks 3840 miles away will be drinking our beer! What a wonderful opportunity that Crafted Exports has provided our tiny brewery to stretch our reach a bit. Cheers!” – Lawrence George, Founder of Brick and Feather.

About Crafted Exports

Crafted Exports is a premier international distributor of craft beers and spirits that specializes in using innovative, quality-control delivery processes to deliver the freshest products to markets across the world.

For More Information:

https://www.craftedexports.com