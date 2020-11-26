Crafted Exports, Galatea, and Man in the Moon partner for Illinois Craft Beer Showcase in Stockholm

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Crafted Exports, the leading international distributor for American craft beers and spirits, and Galatea, the leading Swedish craft beer importer, have partnered with Man in the Moon to bring the best Illinois has to offer to Sweden!

For all of January 2021, the following breweries will be showcased at Man in the Moon!

Breweries:

Revolution Beer

Maplewood Brewery

Temperance Beer

Begyle Brewing

Pipeworks Brewing Co

Marz Community Brewing

Qurban Walia, Co-President of Crafted Exports, comments: “We love partnering with Man in the Moon every year to highlight the beer scenes in different states in the US, and we love the beer scene in Chicago and Illinois so we are really excited to finally share these beers with Sweden!”

Commenting on the partnership, Andrew Reed, Brand Manager at Galatea, said: “We are so excited to bring the Swedish craft beer lovers a Chicago-sized dose of deliciousness to Man in The Moon this January. Once again, in partnership with Crafted Exports, we have assembled a list of never before seen beers for this special month-long event, highlighting the best breweries from Illinois. With over 40 different selections, you can take a trip through beers from breweries like Revolution, Pipeworks, Marz Community and many more. Come down and start the year off with a beer!”

The brands are also very excited, with several remarking:

“Revolution is beyond excited to have our beers featured at his years Man in the Moon event. We hope the people of Stockholm enjoy this sprinkle of craft brews from the Windy City.” – Bridget Higgins, Director of Sales at Revolution.

“Our team is excited to partner with Crafted Exports to introduce Maplewood to the Swedish market for the first time.” – Brittany Reitz, Sales Director of Maplewood.

“Having our beer featured in one of the centers of art and design in Europe is a dream come true. And what else could a brewery ask for except that their beers are being consumed while everything everyone is hygge AF.” – Ed Marszewski, President of Marz Community Brewing.

“All of us at Temperance are so excited and proud to send our beer overseas to be enjoyed by craft beer fans in Sweden. We only wish we could be there to join everyone!” – Emily Kwasny, Brewery Operations at Temperance.

Crafted Exports

Crafted Exports is a premier international distributor of craft beers and spirits that specializes in using innovative, quality-control delivery processes to deliver the freshest products to markets across the world.

For more information, please visit www.craftedexports.com.