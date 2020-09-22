Craft Maltsters Guild hosts Inaugural Craft Malt Week Happening Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Bozeman, MT – The first Craft Malt Week will take place later this month to spotlight the vital role craft malt plays in brewing and distilling. Created by the Craft Maltsters Guild (CMG), the weeklong event kicks off Sunday, September 27, and runs through Saturday, October 3.

During the week Craft Malt Day, set on the same day as the Harvest Moon, falls on Thursday, October 1. This day also commemorates the one-year anniversary of the launch of CMG’s Craft Malt Certified Seal program. During our first year, we have achieved “coast to coast” utilization and are fast approaching our goal of 100 brewery and distillery members in our first year.

Craft Malt Week’s purpose is to raise awareness and share knowledge about craft malt through social media highlights. The week will also include local and regional events organized by CMG member malthouses, breweries, distilleries, and more. Due to the pandemic, participants are encouraged to get creative with virtual events, safely-distanced in-person events, or hybrid approaches.

Want to get involved? The Guild has made it easy for people across the craft malt industry to get involved. Maltsters, brewers, and distillers are asked to share their supply chain success stories by tagging @craftmalting and using the hashtag #craftmaltweek on Instagram and Facebook. CMG will share some of the most inspiring stories on the Guild’s social media feeds during Craft Malt Week. Additionally, CMG invites craft malt enthusiasts to join us in elevating our industry’s voice during the week by tagging @craftmalting and using the hashtag #craftmaltweek in posts and stories so we can reshare them.

Along with this elevated social media presence, CMG encourages craft malt enthusiasts to engage their community through virtual or in-person events during Craft Malt Week. Examples of some events planned for the week include Root Shoot Malting’s 100 Year Lease short documentary film premiere and a virtual tour of UC-Davis’s brewing and malting lab. More events are planned to be added in the coming days.

Learn more about Craft Malt Week and how to get involved on CMG’s website.

About the Craft Maltsters Guild:

Formed in 2013 by eight craft malthouses, the Craft Maltsters Guild’s mission is to promote and sustain the tradition of craft malting in North America, provide services and resources to the Association’s members, and uphold the highest quality and safety standards for Craft Maltsters. Learn more about the Craft Maltsters Guild at www.craftmalting.com.