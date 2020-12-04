Craft Breweries in Grand County, Colorado Rally for Fire Relief

GRAND COUNTY, CO— Six craft breweries in Colorado’s Grand County have crafted the East Troublesome Pale Ale in response to the East Troublesome Fire that burned 193,812 acres. All proceeds for this beer will be donated to The Grand Foundation to support those that have been affected by the East Troublesome Fire.

Fraser River Beer Co., Hideaway Park Brewing, Camber Brewing, Grand Adventure Brewing, Big Trout Brewing Co., and The Peak Bistro and Brewery have all committed to brewing the East Troublesome Pale. Colorado ingredient producers Root Shoot Malting, Colorado Hop Company, and Propagate Lab are donating 100 percent of the ingredients.

“We are honored to have been given the opportunity to be a part of this awesome community in Grand County. There has been so much devastation and we feel fortunate that we are able to help out and give back the best we can,” says Andy Brumenschenkel, the Owner and Brewer at Hideaway Park Brewery. “Without the gracious donations of the numerous suppliers this would not at all be possible– it’s amazing to be a part of such a rad industry where we have these industry partners that care about our community as much as we do.”

#EastTroublesomePaleAle has a grain bill comprised of Root Shoot Malting English Pale Ale, Vienna, and Cara Ruby malts. The recipe calls for Colorado-grown CTZ and Cashmere hops.

The East Troublesome Pale Ale will tap at these six breweries in coming weeks. The beer will also be available to-go in limited quantities around Grand County.

Additionally, Grand County distilleries Fraser Valley Distilling, Idlewild Spirits, Blue Valley Spirits, and Steamboat Whiskey will allocate bottle sales to the Grand Foundation as part of this effort.

For more information about their participation in this community effort or Root Shoot Malting’s involvement, contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com. For more information about The Grand Foundation and donate directly at grandfoundation.com.

ABOUT ROOT SHOOT MALTING

Root Shoot Malting’s family of farmers grow, harvest and malt the finest grains to give brewers and distillers high-quality taste in every glass. Opened in 2016 on 1,500 acres of Olander Farms’ irrigated land in Loveland, Colorado, Root Shoot harvests alfalfa, wheat, corn, rye, oats, and barley. Root Shoot gives breweries and distilleries the ability to procure local, consistent and high quality craft products. Find this craft maltster online at rootshootmalting.com.

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/east-troublesome-pale