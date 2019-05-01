Craft Brew Alliance’s Cisco Brewers to Open Boston Beer Garden on May 14

BOSTON — Cisco Brewers is back by popular demand with a second season of its “Island Vibes” pop-up featuring more award-winning craft beer and wines, more live music and even more food trucks. The larger Cisco pop-up space lands in Seaport this spring; beer lovers, families, and fur-babies can enjoy “Island Time” six days a week with live music daily.

The Seaport pop-up is larger and will have two additional bars that will feature Cisco’s innovative beers and Nantucket Vineyard wine-based cocktails inspired by Triple Eight Distillery. Guests will be able to pair the Cisco offerings with fresh seafood and tacos from South Boston’s popular Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar, and more local food offerings to be announced throughout the spring.

“Our experience on Nantucket is all about decompressing, letting your guard down and enjoying the island lifestyle with music, friends, food, family, dogs and drinks. We are excited to bring it back to Boston Seaport for a second season,” said Jay Harman, CEO of Cisco Brewers. “Cisco Seaport’s goal is to offer our customers a chance to live the Cisco experience in the city and give them a little reminder of what Nantucket has to offer. Whether it’s après-beach, or après-work the Cisco Seaport sampling opportunity provides a way for Cisco to stand out in a crowded and competitive market. We love the opportunity that WS Development has given us to pop up in the city. The support of our fans prompted us to expand the season and the space. Can’t wait to see everyone there. “

The second installment of the Seaport pop-up will offer new innovative beers like Getaway IPA and Crantucket Brut IPA, as well as new vintages of Rose and Sauvignon Blanc and small-batch cider trials sent from the Nantucket Island operation. Cisco will also feature the classics from their Portsmouth mainland location showcasing flagship local favorites like Whale’s Tale, Grey Lady, Gripah and Shark Tracker on tap. Cisco Seaport is excited to debut “Non-Profit Tuesdays,” throughout the season local charities have an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for their cause.

“The Cisco Beer Garden will offer a wonderful neighborhood gathering spot again this year. Last summer it saw huge success as locals gravitated to the sunny outdoor space every afternoon and evening it was open, and local restaurants saw a boost in their business too. This year we are fortunate to have Cisco back in Seaport and we hope it will bring the neighborhood together much as it did in 2018. We couldn’t imagine Summer in Seaport without it!” says Debra Brodsky, Director of Marketing, Seaport.

The Cisco Brewers Seaport pop-up is the brewery’s second off-island location to open in New England, the Nantucket-based brewery officially took ownership of the Cisco Portsmouth location last year and is welcoming guests to experience Cisco Brewers’ distinctive, laid-back island spirit in New Hampshire.

The Cisco pop-up is located at 65 Northern Avenue next to District Hall, open six days a week, 4-11pm on weekdays, 12-11pm on weekends and celebrating holidays too!

Cisco Brewers – founded on Nantucket Island, Mass., near Cisco Beach – shows visitors and beer drinkers the other side of Nantucket. As the island’s first craft brewery, Cisco prides itself on creating a welcoming environment at its world-renowned pub, offering quality, approachable beers including Whale’s Tale Pale Ale, Grey Lady, Indie IPA, Shark Tracker and Sankaty Light Lager, as well as the new Gripah Grapefruit IPA. Founded by hard-working, entrepreneurial islanders in 1995, Cisco has carved out its own special place in the world, and now has multiple locations in New England to share a piece of the island life with all. Cisco operates its brewpub on Nantucket, as well as a brewpub in Portsmouth, N.H., and a seasonal pop-up pub in Boston, Mass. For more information about Cisco Brewers, visit http://www.ciscobrewers.com.

Culture, industry and community converge making Boston’s Seaport district a dynamic and vibrant area that is quickly emerging as one of the most exciting neighborhoods and destinations in the country. Seaport is currently Boston’s single largest development project. WS Development will transform 23 acres of waterfront land with a carefully selected mix of residential, hotel, office, retail, entertainment, civic and cultural uses, and public open space across the district. Combining the best of historic and modern-day Boston, Seaport is positioned to become the destination for fashion, culture, arts, dining and entertainment, and technology and life sciences, expanding Boston’s position as one of the top cities in the world. For more information visit www.bostonseaport.xyz, follow Boston Seaport on Facebook, and @SeaportBos on Instagram and Twitter.