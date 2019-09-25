Craft Brew Alliance Releases Kona Brewing Hibiscus Brut IPA

KONA, Hawaii — Debuting nationally this month in honor of the Kona Brewing Company’s 25th Anniversary, the new Hibiscus Brut IPA captures the relaxing and warm spirit of Aloha. Taste the bright tropical flavors native to the brewery’s homeland in every sip, featuring hibiscus – Hawaii’s national flower – and hop-based hints of gooseberry and melon. Gorgeous with a light rose hue, this new brew is clean and dry with added Nelson Sauvin and Hallertau Blanc hops that complement its wine-like resemblance. It’s the perfect liquid reminder that it’s one life, right? Hibiscus Brut IPA is on shelves now and retails for $7.99 – $10.99.

Kona Brewing Company was started in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii in the spring of 1994 by father and son team Cameron Healy and Spoon Khalsa. Today, Kona is Hawaii’s longest-running and favorite craft brewery, known for top-selling flagship beers Big Wave Golden Ale and Longboard Island Lager and innovative small-batch beers. Early next year, Kona Brewing Co. will be opening a brand new 30,000-square foot brewery steps away from its original brewery and pub.