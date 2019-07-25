Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2 New Cisco Brewers IPAs

NANTUCKET, Mass. – Cisco Brewers is excited to share two new IPAs with more fans across the Northeast, offering Getaway IPA and Crantucket Brut Rosé IPA in 12 oz. can 12-packs and 6-pack bottles.

Both new beers were developed by Cisco Innovation Brewer Mark Valeriani and initially released on draft at Cisco’s Portsmouth pub.

Making its package debut as a new year-round core offering, Getaway IPA is a bold, West Coast-style IPA brewed with Mosaic, Chinook, Amarillo, and Simcoe hops. Getaway quickly became a pub favorite for its balanced hop flavor, slight spiciness and citrus notes. This partially filtered beer is notably not hazy, but deliciously fruity with a light malt balance, making it the perfect partner for any adventure.

Crantucket Brut Rosé IPA, with its beautiful pink appearance and light, refreshing effervescence, also quickly gained traction at Cisco’s Portsmouth pub. This limited-release, summer-ready beer is a lightly tart, crisp concoction brewed with Blanc, Nelson, Melon, and Citra hops, Pilsner malt, and cranberry purée, then finished dry as a bone in Brut IPA fashion.

“We’ve been thrilled to see these two IPAs make such a splash at our Portsmouth pub, and are really excited to be expanding both into cans so that more people can experience them,” said Valeriani. “In addition to expanding these IPAs beyond our Portsmouth pub, we’re also evolving the packaging and having some fun with the can artwork to reflect each beer’s unique personality.”

Getaway and Crantucket will both be available on draft and in package across the Northeast.

For more information on Cisco Brewers, visit ciscobrewers.com, and follow the brewery on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Cisco Brewers

Cisco Brewers – founded on Nantucket Island, Mass., near Cisco Beach – shows visitors and beer drinkers the other side of Nantucket. As the island’s first craft brewery, Cisco prides itself on creating a welcoming environment at its world-renowned pub, offering quality, approachable beers including Whale’s Tale Pale Ale, Grey Lady, Indie IPA, Shark Tracker and Sankaty Light Lager, as well as the new Gripah Grapefruit IPA. Founded by hard-working, entrepreneurial islanders in 1995, Cisco has carved out its own special place in the world, and now has multiple locations in New England to share a piece of the island life with all. Cisco operates its brewpub on Nantucket, as well as a brewpub in Portsmouth, N.H., and a seasonal pop-up pub in Boston, Mass. For more information about Cisco Brewers, visit ciscobrewers.com.