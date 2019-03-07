Craft Brew Alliance Launches 3 New Widmer Brothers Beers

PORTLAND, Ore. – Widmer Brothers Brewing is introducing three new beers today, two distinctive IPAs available later this month and a tropical sour available now.

Tang-A-Rang – a tropical sour ale brewed with passionfruit and guava – is a bright pink ale with citrus-tang notes, smoothed out with mellow botanicals of hibiscus flower on the finish. Tang-A-Rang is Widmer Brothers new spring seasonal, available now in six packs of 12-ounce bottles, on draft, and in the Party Pack Variety 12 pack.

The storied Portland brewery will also showcase a bevy of hops with the limited release of two new IPAs in cans: Juicy Sunrise and Secret Stash.

The pair of IPAs showcase both sides of the broad spectrum of craft beer’s most popular style. Juicy Sunrise is a hazy, straw-colored marvel that packs a punch of citrus and tropical notes by using Citra, Amarillo, and BRU-1 hops. Secret Stash is a classic piney IPA with a modern twist, brewed with hemp seeds and hop hash. Sourced from Oregon’s-own Crosby Farms, hop hash is a sticky and aromatic byproduct of the hop pelletizing process that gives Secret Stash its intense hoppiness.

Both IPAs will be available in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans and on draft across the Pacific Northwest starting this month.

“The two IPAs we are launching this year really showcase our creativity within the style – Juicy Sunrise is a modern hazy, juicy IPA. Secret Stash is a more classic, dank IPA made with newer ingredients: hop hash and hemp seeds,” said Widmer Brothers Innovation brewmaster Thomas Bleigh. “Tang-A-Rang is the perfect antidote to Oregon’s late winter months, a bright pink, refreshing low-alcohol, kettle-soured beer loaded with tropical fruit and citrus notes.”

For more information on Widmer Brothers Brewing, including where to find Tang-A-Rang, Juicy Sunrise and Secret Stash via the brewery’s upgraded beer finder, visit widmerbrothers.com. See what the brewery is up to on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tang-A-Rang

A punchy mix of passionfruit, guava and hibiscus, Tang-A-Rang is a big bang of tropical tang. Fruit and citrus flavors take you away to a life of leisure where your next tart and refreshing tropical sour is just an arm’s reach away. When it is time to hang, make it a Tang-A-Rang.

Malts: Wheat, Pilsner

Hops: Millennium

ABV: 3.9 percent

IBU: 10

Juicy Sunrise IPA

It is hard to imagine anything more magical than a coastal sunset in the Pacific Northwest. That is maybe, except for a sunrise. Juicy Sunrise IPA radiates with citrus and tropical aroma and flavor. Citra, Amarillo and Bru-I hops leave Juicy Sunrise dripping with notes of orange, pineapple and stone fruit. Prepare your taste buds because this juice bomb is going to turn them on.

Malts: Pale, Steam 10, Superior Flaked Barley, Superior Flaked Oats

Hops: Citra, Amarillo, BRU-1, Centennial

ABV: 6.8 percent

IBU: 73

Secret Stash IPA

What is our secret? Hop hash and hemp seeds. Hop hash is the sticky, resiny, lupulin mix that is created as a byproduct of hop pelletizing. Our premium hop hash is sourced exclusively from Crosby Hop Farm in Woodburn, Oregon. When we smelled this hop hash for the first time, we immediately knew we needed our own stash of it for the beer. Crafted with the choicest cuts, Secret Stash blends dank Amarillo hop hash, Nugget hops and hemp seeds into a piney and resinous IPA.

Malts: Pale, Pilsner, Hemp Seeds

Hops: Hop Hash, Nugget,

Enigma ABV: 6.2 percent

IBU: 60

About Widmer Brothers Brewing

Widmer Brothers Brewing helped create the Pacific Northwest craft beer movement in 1984 when founders Kurt and Rob Widmer, then in their 20s, began brewing unique interpretations of traditional German beer styles. In 1986, Widmer Brothers Brewing introduced the original American-style Hefeweizen, which elevated the brewery to national acclaim. Since then, the brewery’s iconic Hefe has grown to become Oregon’s favorite craft beer. For more than three decades, Widmer Brothers has continued to push the boundaries of craft beer. Based in Portland, Oregon, the brewery currently brews a variety of beers including nine-time GABF medal-winner Hefe, and a full seasonal lineup. Additionally, the brewery continues to make a series of limited edition, small-batch beers available throughout the Pacific Northwest. For more information about Widmer Brothers Brewing, visit http://www.widmerbrothers.com/.