Craft Brew Alliance Adds Distribution in New York and Connecticut for La Rubia Blonde Ale

MIAMI — Craft Brew Alliance, Inc., (“CBA”) (Nasdaq: BREW), a leading craft brewing company, announced today the launch of La Rubia Blonde Ale in New York and Connecticut. The expansion builds on La Rubia’s robust double-digit growth to date and will be focused on connecting the beer’s easy-drinking style and authentic brand story rooted in family with Hispanic consumers in key markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005215/en/

La Rubia Blonde Ale Says “Bievenidos Al Nuevo Latin Flavor” to New York and Connecticut (Graphic: Business Wire)

Created by father and son duo Luis Brignoni and Luis ‘Pops’ Brignoni, Sr., who are both originally from Puerto Rico, La Rubia quickly gained popularity as the perfect beer for gatherings with friends and family. Over the past several years, La Rubia has grown in popularity across South Florida, where it now ranks in the top 10 of all craft beers. As more and more Latinx fans began connecting with La Rubia’s distinctive flavor and story, CBA saw an opportunity to expand its footprint into new neighborhoods in New York and Connecticut, including Washington Heights, Queens, El Barrio, Bronx, Hartford and New Haven.

“We see a real opportunity to grow La Rubia Blonde Ale among U.S. Hispanic adults, who gravitate toward easy-drinking, light-colored and with sabor! brews that can be enjoyed at any occasion,” said Marimé Riancho, Senior Brand Director, La Rubia Blonde Ale. “Given the strong family connection with Luis and Pops, and the fact that consumers are more likely to drink something recommended by friends and family members, we are confident that La Rubia Blonde Ale will quickly become a part of the familia in these communities.”

Created by Latinos for Latinos, La Rubia, which translates to “the blonde one,” is a light-colored ale with a refreshing but distinctive flavor profile. The beer is easy-drinking like a lager or a pilsner and offers a well-balanced, slightly sweet, crisp flavor with a mild floral hop aroma.

The La Rubia launch strategy into new markets will include packaging, point-of-sale collateral, in-store sampling opportunities, tasting events, out-of-home advertising, media relations outreach and social media engagement, all rolling out this fall.

About La Rubia Blonde Ale

La Rubia, which translates as ‘the blonde one,’ is a light-colored blonde ale with a subtle floral hop aroma and a crisp, clean finish. At 5% ABV, it’s an easy-drinking and flavorful beer perfect for sharing with your familia.

Malts: Pale, Pilsner, Crystal 45, White Wheat, and Acidulated

Hops: Nugget, Crystal, and Saaz

ABV: 5%

IBU: 20

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance (CBA) is a leading craft brewing company that brews, brands, and brings to market world-class American craft beers and beverages.

Our award-winning portfolio combines the power of Kona Brewing Company, a fast-growing national craft beer brand distributed in 30+ countries around the world, with strong regional breweries and lifestyle brands: Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Cisco Brewers, Omission Brewing Co., Redhook Brewery, Square Mile Cider Co., Widmer Brothers Brewing, and Wynwood Brewing Co. We nurture the growth and development of our brands in today’s increasingly competitive beer market through CBA’s state-of-the-art brewing and distribution capability, integrated sales and marketing infrastructure, and strong focus on partnerships, innovation, and sustainability.

Formed in 2008, CBA is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and operates breweries and brewpubs across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.craftbrew.com.