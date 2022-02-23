Craft Beer Marketing Awards Expands Global Judges Panel to More Than 500 Industry Professionals Across the World

NEW YORK, New York – The Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAS) has expanded its worldwide judges panel to include more than 500 beverage and beer industry professionals from 24 countries, marking a true milestone in its third year of competition.

Well-known Judges who have returned or joined include Ralph Steadman, David Carson, Zane Lamprey, Jon Contino, Matt Furman, Megan Stone, and Keith Villa, among others.

“I’ve watched the Craft Beer Marketing Awards rise so quickly to prominence and am honored to participate as a judge alongside top contributors from the beer community,” said Tara Nurin, Independent Beer/Spirits Journalist and Author, “As a female writer in the beer world, I appreciate that the CBMAS recognizes the achievements of creative and influential women.”

Due to the recent COVID Omicron surge, the CBMAS has extended their 2022 awards season entry deadline to March 14, 2022.

“While entries poured in from all over the world, many have recently asked for more time to get their entries in due to COVID-related staffing issues and delays,” said Jim McCune, CBMAS Co-Founder. “We totally get it, so we moved the entry deadline.”

The CBMAS is now in its third season. Founded in 2019, this is the only global awards competition to recognize and celebrate the importance of craft beer marketing and design as a key to success in this highly competitive marketplace.

The CBMAS expanded its industry significance as a leading expert in marketing trends with the presentation of a marketing seminar at the 2021 Craft Brewers Conference, as well as, by recognizing influential beer industry movers with their “Industry People of the Year” Awards.

And, as a way to make its voice literally heard, the CBMAS has launched a podcast, Marketing on Tap, sponsored by EGC Group.

Entries are open to anyone involved in marketing within the brewing industry around the world—including cider, hard seltzer, mead, and brewery-produced RTD Cocktails. Breweries, their agencies, artists, and marketing partners are all invited to enter their top work.

The 2022 CBMAS boasts over 40 categories covering all aspects of brew marketing—from labels to logos and tap handles to taprooms. New categories have been added by popular demand, and returning this year are “Sustainability–Environmental Awareness” and “Human Rights”.

The CBMAS’ judging process is a robust, credible, and transparent digital scoring system that is ranked by an influential and respected worldwide panel of more than 500 beer, marketing, and design experts.

The CBMAS’ presenting sponsor—for the third year in a row—is Hillebrand, the world’s leading global beverage logistics company. Prabh Hans, VP of Domestic Services for Hillebrand North America—headquartered in Houston, TX—was a strong supporter from the start.

“It’s awesome to see the CBMAS continue to grow,” said Hans, “What an amazing platform, connecting brewers around the world and celebrating their creativity. We can’t wait to see who’s awarded a prestigious Crushie award for their passion-fueled work this year!”

A new 2022 CBMAS Gold Sponsor is Arryved, based in Boulder, CO, which specializes in point-of-service for craft breweries, restaurants, and other craft destinations.

“We see creativity across our industry every day – and it just keeps getting better,” said Alex Ostler, Head of Marketing, Arryved. “We’re excited to be a part of the CBMAS, and celebrate those who continue to come up with innovative ways to get their brand name out there.”

Many design companies and agencies are taking notice and submitting their work. This truly underscores the CBMAS’ focus on the growing importance of creative art and design in packaging and brand building as marketing tactics for brewers to stand out in today’s ever-growing and competitive marketplace.

Chicago, IL-based INX, an international ink company, has returned as a sponsor this year.

“As an integral part of the metal decorating and packaging industry, INX International is excited to be a part of the CBMAS,” said Sarah Jacks, Manager, INX Color Perfection®. “What a fantastic way to give recognition to the talent behind the brands! We can’t wait to see the impressive branding, design, and hard work this year’s applicants bring to the competition!”

The awards celebration will take place during the week of the 2022 Craft Brewers Conference in May in Minneapolis, MN.

CBMAS Worldwide Entry Regions:

Entries are divided up into 5 regions across the globe:

The Americas

United Kingdom

Europe

APAC – Asia and Pacific (including Australia and New Zealand)

MENA – Middle East, Africa & Beyond

The Crushies:

Winners in each category are awarded a CBMAS Crushie Award. Winners can upgrade their win with a Crushie Trophy designed by the same prestigious Manhattan-based awards company that creates the Emmy, Golden Globes and the MTV Moonman.

Platinum and Gold Crushies will be awarded to winners in each region. Global Crushies will be awarded to winners who opt-in to be judged at a global level in addition to their regional entry.

For More Information:

https://craftbeermarketingawards.com