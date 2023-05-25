CounterCommon Partners with LGBTQ+ Community for Pride Month Beer

HOUSTON, Texas— CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen (5413 Bellaire Blvd.) is proud to announce its latest collaborative craft beer, Rye’d With Pride, created alongside Brett and Cole Chynoweth from Bayou City beer bloggers HTownBeerGuys.

Rye’d With Pride will be released on Saturday, June 3, at noon at the CounterCommon taproom. The brewpub will pour the limited edition beer throughout June, with proceeds benefiting the non-profit Montrose Grace Place (2515 Waugh). Set to be on tap only at CounterCommon’s Bellaire taproom and restaurant, Rye’d With Pride (6.0% ABV, 35 IBU) is a goldenrod-colored Rye India Pale Lager with orange citrus-forward notes from heavy doses of Centennial, Idaho 7 and El Dorado hops and undertones of Juicy Fruit gum and spice from the rye.

“We wanted a crushable summer lager perfect for the sweltering Houston summer while also having a unique character that folks will remember,” Cole Chynoweth said. “Pride, we believe, is not only about living true to your truest self but also giving back and helping lay the groundwork so that future LGBTQ+ generations can thrive in a world without persecution.”

Montrose Grace Place’s mission is to support area youth of all sexualities and genders experiencing homelessness, providing them with a caring LGBTQ+ affirming place where they can find assistance and care. Since its inception in the summer of 2010, Montrose Grace Place has aided more than 1,500 at-risk persons between the ages of 13 and 24 and served more than 10,000 meals.

“The fact that we will be able to share our mission of empowering youth of all genders and sexualities experiencing homelessness with a brand new audience will be a game changer for our non-profit,” Grace Place executive director Courtney Sellers said. “It’s a bonus that we can reach folks in the Bellaire area over delicious craft beer and mouth-watering bites.”

The bold notes of Rye’d With Pride pair best with CounterCommon’s Wedge Salad, featuring potent blue cheese, along with the Philagogi Cheesesteak, a brewpub hit.

“We are so excited to partner with kindred beer spirits like Brett and Cole,” CounterCommon CEO and co-founder Jaime Robles said. “Not only have we made a tasty brew for Bellaire beer lovers, but we’re also able to support a cause that can be so essential to young people in need.”

About CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen

The first brewpub of its kind in Bellaire, CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen (5413 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire, TX 77401) poured its first craft beer for the thirsty masses in July 2022. Founded by Jaime Robles, Dennis Rhee and Minh Nguyen, it has become a destination due to its crisp, imaginative beers and eclectic, world-spanning food menu, taking inspiration from its diverse neighborhood. CounterCommon has six of its own frosty creations on tap, coming directly from an attached brewhouse, with more in the works.

For More Information:

https://countercommon.com/