Coronado Brewing Releases Salt Spray Sour Margarita Gose

SAN DIEGO – Coronado Brewing Company is releasing the second of its 2019 Art Series cans, with Salt Spray Sour. The company is proud to support emerging artists by featuring a fan-submitted Instagram photo on each of its quarterly releases. The company’s first release, Cosmic Ocean Brut IPA, was incredibly well-received, and was even named one of the “30 Best Looking Beer Cans in America—2019.” The winning photo for this second release was shot by ocean and surf photographer, Ryan Szot, of Cardiff By the Sea, California. The photo features an aerial shot of a surfer in turquoise blue waters and perfectly captures the refreshing nature of the liquid inside the can.

Salt Spray Sour was inspired by warm summers in San Diego, and the desire for an easy-drinking beer for the season.

“We thought the gose-style would be perfect for summer because its tart but not too sour, and the touch of sea salt makes you want to take another sip,” said Shawn Steele, director of brewing operations, Coronado Brewing Company. “The lime, paired with the salt, makes this our fun interpretation of a margarita. We can’t wait for people to try it!” says Steele. Salt Spray Sour Margarita Gose pushes the boundaries on the style, coming in at 6.0% ABV, while maintaining its drinkability.

Salt Spray Sour will debut at Coronado Brewing’s three locations on Friday, May 24, in 16 oz. 4-pack cans and on draft. The beer will hit broader retail availability at the end of the month and will be available throughout Coronado’s distribution network. As part of the launch, Coronado is partnering with Mix it Up San Diego to recreate Szot’s photo for an interactive sip & paint party at the Tasting Room. For more information about Salt Spray Sour and the Sip & Paint event, visit coronadobrewing.com.

Cosmic Ocean Brut IPA

Style: Margarita Gose Sour Ale

ABV: 6.0%

IBU: 7

Package: 16 oz. can four packs, draft

Release: Late May 2019

Availability: Coronado’s distribution network

About Coronado Brewing Company

In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers Ron and Rick opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today CBC stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, which are available today in 14 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company opened a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility in 2013, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California in 2014. Coronado Brewing Company was honored in 2014 with one of the brewing industry’s most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company.