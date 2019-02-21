Coronado Brewing Launches 2019 Art Series with Cosmic Ocean Brut IPA

SAN DIEGO – Coronado Brewing Company is debuting the first of its 2019 Art Series releases, with Cosmic Ocean Brut IPA. The company is proud to support emerging artists by featuring a fan-submitted Instagram photo on each of its quarterly releases. The first winner of the Instagram photo contest is Anthony Drake, a southern California-based outdoor and lifestyle photographer. Drake’s stunning photo of the night sky over the beach is the inspiration for Cosmic Ocean Brut IPA.

Cosmic Ocean is a single-hop Brut IPA. Mosaic hops give the beer bright grapefruit and pineapple notes bolstered by a subtle coconut flavor from the addition of toasted rice flakes. True to brut fashion, Cosmic Ocean finishes bone dry, with an effervescent and refreshing finish. “We wanted to make a brut that delivered a champagne-like experience,” says Shawn Steele, Director of Brewing Operations, Coronado Brewing Company. “The inherent fruity and tropical notes in Mosaic are a nice balance to the extreme dryness of this beer. It checks all the boxes for what you want in a good brut-style IPA,” says Steele.

Cosmic Ocean Brut IPA will debut at Coronado Brewing’s three locations on Thursday, February 21, in 16oz four-pack cans and on draft. The beer will hit broader retail availability at the end of the month and will be available throughout Coronado’s distribution network. As part of the launch, Coronado is partnering with High Minded Studios to recreate Drake’s photo for an interactive sip & paint party at the Tasting Room. For more information about Cosmic Ocean Brut IPA and the Sip & Paint launch party, visit www.coronadobrewing.com. Stay Coastal. Cheers.

Cosmic Ocean Brut IPA:

Style: Brut IPA

ABV: 7.0%

IBU: 55

Package: 16oz can four packs, draft

Release: Late February 2018

Availability: Coronado’s distribution network

About Coronado Brewing Company

In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers Ron and Rick opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today CBC stays true to their San Diego roots, brewing abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, which are available today in 14 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company opened a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility in 2013, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California in 2014. Coronado Brewing Company was honored in 2014 with one of the brewing industry’s most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company.