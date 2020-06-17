Coronado Brewing Announces Launch of Pineapple Farm Hazy IPA

SAN DIEGO — Coronado Brewing Company is continuing to push ahead during these wild times and is excited to announce the release of a brand new year-round offering: Pineapple Farm Hazy IPA. Originally brewed as a small-batch offering, Pineapple Farm was incredibly well-received, and the decision was quickly made to add this beer to the company’s 16oz year-round line-up.

Pineapple Farm Hazy IPA is a New England-style hazy IPA brewed with fresh pineapple and a touch of lactose to bolster the beer’s juicy perception and slightly creamy mouthfeel. “We wanted to brew a juicy, fruit-forward hazy IPA with a bright, tropical profile,” says Mark Theisen, Head Brewer, Coronado Brewing Company. “We use London III yeast to accentuate the fruitiness, and the pineapple notes really play up the stone fruit and juiciness of the Simcoe, Azacca, and Amarillo hops.”

The first batch of Pineapple Farm Hazy IPA was released in 16oz can 4-packs at the company’s three locations back in March and the company plans for a full-market launch by the end of June. “We know there is a lot of concern right now, but with our locations now open with high safety protocols in place, were excited to offer something new for our fans.” says James Murray, CEO, Coronado Brewing Company. “We are committed to brewing some of San Diego’s finest beers, and we want to get Pineapple Farm out, fresh off the canning line. We are working with our distributor partners to help get Pineapple Farm, and our full line-up of beers, out onto shelves,” says Murray.

Pineapple Farm Hazy IPA will be part of the company’s New Wave Series, joining the design format as the 2019 Great American Beer Festival Bronze-Medal-winning, Weekend Vibes IPA, along with Never Better Double IPA, and Leisure Lagoon Hazy Pale Ale. The beer will begin shipping to distributors June 15th and will be available at the company’s three locations beginning June 12th (starting with cans, with draft coming in the future). For more information about Pineapple Farm Hazy IPA, visit www.coronadobrewing.com. Stay Coastal. Cheers.

Pineapple Farm Hazy IPA

Style: India Pale Ale with Pineapple

ABV: 6.8% ABV 45 IBU

Package: 16oz four-pack, draft

Release: June 2020

Availability: Coronado’s Distribution Network

Available throughout Coronado’s distribution network on draft and in 16oz can 4-packs

About Coronado Brewing Company

In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers Ron and Rick opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today CBC stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, which are available today in 14 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company opened a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility in 2013, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California in 2014. Coronado Brewing Company was honored in 2014 with one of the brewing industry’s most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company, and more recently, a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival for its Weekend Vibes IPA (American IPA category, 362 entries) and silver medal for its Freebooter Barleywine (Barley Wine-Style Ale category).