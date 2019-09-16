Coors Distributing Co. Adds Distribution of CBD-Infused Beverages in Denver

Coors Distributing Co. is taking a step into the growing CBD-infused beverage category, announcing Friday that it will begin distributing products from Colorado’s Best Drinks and DRAM Apothecary.

“We see a big demand for high quality and unique products in the non-alcoholic space, and we think Colorado’s Best Drinks and Dram are the perfect solution to fill that consumer demand,” said Jennifer DeGraff, director of marketing at Coors Distributing Co., in a press release.

Coors will provide distribution coverage for CBD and DRAM across the Denver metro area, where it services more than 1,000 accounts, DeGraff said in an email to BevNET. The company will provide DSD to bars, restaurants, liquor stores, grocery stores, c-stores, sports and entertainment venues and licensed events. Coors will have the exclusive right to sell to outlets with a liquor license.

The agreement pertains to Colorado’s Best Drink’s five-SKU line of infused sodas — Black Cherry, Cola, Ginger Ale, Root Beer and Lemonade, each with 20 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract per 12 oz can — as well as both DRAM’s CBD-infused and non-infused sparkling waters, each of which include adaptogens.

Speaking with BevNET, Colorado’s Best Drinks co-founder Drew Fulton said the deal with Coors had been seven months in the making, thanks to extensive vetting by the beer company’s legal department. He noted that although Colorado’s Best is currently working with four local distributors, coming onboard with Coors will help the brand solidify its home base and “own our backyard.”

According to Fulton, Coors will take on around 40,000 cases of product off the bat, and that the two companies have had preliminary discussions about extending the distribution agreement beyond the Denver area to include other regions within the state.

“[Coors] are pretty conservative in their dealings, so to have them behind us gives us legitimacy,” he said.