Container Brewing to Release Trade Winds Sour Ale

VANCOUVER, B.C. — This Thursday, Feb. 25th, Container Brewing will be dropping their 3rd “true” sour; a tasty dry hopped liquid coming in at 4.6 ABV.

TRADE WINDS

Blending plenty of fruit forward hop varietals, including Azacca, Ekuanot and Ella with just the right amount of tartness, this refreshing mixed culture fermentation is sure to quench your thirst and satisfy your craving for mouth puckering hoppy goodness.

Like “Be Right Back” and “Rosales Noir” before it, our sours are “true” sours, not kettle sours, giving a much more complex depth of flavor, and a more natural tasting beer.

Trade Winds will be shipping to our liquor store partners across the province starting March 1 to the Okanagan, followed by Nanaimo March 3rd and finally Lower Mainland stores on March 4. The following week Sea to Sky stores will see Trade Winds March 9th, and Victoria and area stores will see it March 10.

For More Information:
https://www.drinkcontainer.beer/

