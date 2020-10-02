Container Brewing Releases Field Hand Saison and Good Work Lager

VANCOUVER– IS SUMMER BACK? At least here in Vancouver it looks like we’re getting a nice dose of vitamin D again for this week, and with that we’re launching TWO new beers!

FIELD HAND – FRESH HOP SAISON – 5.5 ABV

Fresh locally grown Cashmere hops. Picked on the day of brewing & delivered straight to the kettle by Bredenhof Hop Farms, produce delicate notes of stone fruit, coconut & citrus. Paired with the rich earthy tones of a traditional Belgian yeast, and a hint of honey sweetness from the German malt, you can expect a delicate but satisfying array of complex flavours & aromas.

GOOD WORK – KVEIK LAGER – 4.5 ABV

We’ve partnered with Race Face to make a good beer for good people doing good work. Notes of honey, herbs and citrus, finishing slightly tart with a clean, mild bitterness.

Proceeds will go to Colour the Trails, an initiative to bring more BIPOC into the outdoors.

https://www.drinkcontainer.beer/shop

