Constellation Brands Promotes Mike McGrew to Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

VICTOR, N.Y. and CHICAGO – Constellation Brands, Inc. a leading beverage alcohol company, has announced that Mike McGrew has been promoted to senior vice president, corporate communications. McGrew is responsible for providing leadership and strategic direction to the company’s communications teams, which develop and execute internal and external communication strategies designed to enhance Constellation’s reputation with key stakeholders and support the company’s business objectives across beer, wine, spirits and cannabis.

“Mike has been instrumental in driving strategic corporate communications focused on Constellation’s top business priorities,” said Tom Kane, chief human resources officer. “He has built a strong communications team and serves as a strategic thought leader both in and outside of Constellation, challenging the media, investors, employees, and consumers to more greatly consider our incredible growth story and position as a CPG leader.”

McGrew joined Constellation Brands in 2014 as senior director, communications for the beer division. Progressively taking on more responsibilities and contributing his expertise to a broader range of projects across the division, he was promoted to vice president, communications for the beer division in 2015. In 2017, McGrew assumed expanded responsibility as vice president, corporate communications for Constellation Brands, focusing on C-level communications strategy and messaging support, crisis communications and corporate social responsibility strategy.

“Constellation is a top-performing Fortune 500 company driven by an exceptional leadership team, an amazing group of passionate and diverse employees, and an outstanding portfolio of premium brands that people love,” said McGrew. “Our strong culture, values and commitment to giving back in the communities where we live and work set Constellation apart and make it such a fun and dynamic place to build a career.”

Before joining Constellation Brands, McGrew held a number of roles in corporate communications with increasing responsibility at Grainger, Alliant Foodservice and Morton International. He is a Leadership Greater Chicago Fellow, an Alumni Captain for the Northwestern University Football Mentoring Program and serves on the Board of Directors for Urban Initiatives.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The company’s beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S., and Funky Buddha Brewery. In addition, Constellation is the world leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Black Box, Ruffino and The Prisoner. The company’s premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey. Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100 brands in its portfolio; about 40 wineries, breweries and distilleries; and approximately 10,000 talented employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.