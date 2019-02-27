Constellation Brands Promotes Karena Breslin to Senior VP, Digital and Media

VICTOR, N.Y. and SAN FRANCISCO – Constellation Brands, Inc., a leading beverage alcohol company, announced that Karena Breslin has been promoted to senior vice president, digital and media. In her new role, Breslin will provide leadership and strategic direction to Constellation’s media, e-Commerce, digital marketing and marketing technology teams, continuing to drive best-in-class results for Constellation’s brand marketing efforts in beer, wine and spirits. She will continue to serve as a member of the company’s marketing leadership team and report directly to Jim Sabia, executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

“The digital and media team plays a critical role in helping the company stay on trend with the evolving consumer,” said Sabia. “With Karena’s leadership, the team will ensure our brand marketing efforts continue to reach the right consumers, in the right places at the right times.”

Breslin joined Constellation in 2010 as director, digital marketing for wine and spirits and was charged with creating the digital marketing function from the ground up. She established Constellation Brands as a digital and marketing technology leader in the wine and spirits industry, implementing and managing digital campaigns that delivered incremental growth for key brands. She was promoted to vice president, digital marketing in 2013, and in 2018 her responsibilities were expanded to include beer in addition to wine and spirits, as well as e-Commerce. Under her leadership, Constellation’s digital programs have consistently outperformed alcohol beverage industry norms for key brand metrics alongside a strong ROI.

“At Constellation, we thrive on innovation and new ideas,” said Breslin. “I look forward to leading the incredibly talented people on our digital, e-Commerce and media teams, leveraging our strengths, insights and expertise to stay ahead of consumer trends and deliver meaningful brand experiences to our consumers.”

Breslin is a graduate of, and former coach within, the Constellation Brands Executive Development Program, a partnership with Harvard Business School that provides development to senior leaders. She is active in the company’s Women’s Leadership Network, which is designed to help members build a strong network, gain leadership development and be a voice for women in the organization. She is a World 50 member, a private community for senior-most executives from globally respected organizations to share ideas, solutions and collaborative discovery free from press, competition and solicitation, and has been recognized byBrand Innovators 40 under 40 Brand Marketers (2017, Northwest).

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Constellation is the number three beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. The company’s beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point, one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S., and Funky Buddha Brewery. In addition, Constellation is the world leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love, including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Black Box, Ruffino and The Prisoner. The company’s premium spirits brands include SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey. Based in Victor, New York, the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100 brands in its portfolio; about 40 wineries, breweries and distilleries; and approximately 10,000 talented employees. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit cbrands.com.