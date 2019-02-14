Constellation Brands’ Pacifico Named Official Beer Partner of U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team

PARK CITY, Utah — U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski & snowboard sports in the USA, has announced a multi-year partnership with Pacifico, making the adventurous, Pilsner-style lager the official beer partner of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team.

“It’s exciting to bring a new brand into the U.S. Ski & Snowboard family. Our fans are spirited, and we are excited for them to engage with the Pacifico brand at our many dynamic venues at our domestic events over the next four years,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s chief marketing officer Dan Barnett.

As part of the partnership, Pacifico will receive title sponsor rights to the snowboard events during the 2019 World Championships in Utah Feb. 1-10. These rights will include prominent Pacifico branding for snowboard halfpipe, snowboard cross, slope style and big air events, as well as activation space in the vendor villages for experiential marketing opportunities.

In addition, Pacifico will be the founding partner for the highly anticipated City Big Air Series, premiering in 2019 and running annually for three years. The City Big Air series will be held in a different major metropolitan area each year and announcements for the showcased venues will be forthcoming.

To build on Pacifico’s connection with action sports and competitions, the U.S. Ski & Snowboard sponsorship will run through 2022 and the next Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Pacifico will engage and activate with fans, as well as receive branding rights, at all domestic World Cup events hosted by U.S. Ski & Snowboard for the next four years, including alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle and snowboard events. Pacifico will also establish an athlete ambassador program, highlighting high profile, legal drinking age athletes as they train and compete towards reaching podiums.

“On behalf of the Pacifico brand, we are very excited to be the Official Beer Partner of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard team. Pacifico is brewed for those who follow their own path, and this team is made up of athletes that are pioneers in their sport. We look forward to sharing Pacifico’s independent spirit with their fans,” said Pacifico’s Senior Director Matt Escalante.

About Pacifico

Pacifico Clara is a golden, drinkable lager beer with rich smooth flavor, imported from Mexico. The beer was started by three Germans in Mazatlán, Mexico in 1900. As the story goes, Pacifico was originally “imported” to the U.S. by Californian surfers who visited Baja, loved the beer and brought it back to the U.S. to share with other like-minded individuals. Those surfers epitomized the essence of Pacifico – independent spirits looking to discover new experiences – and their spirit is carried on by the brand to this day. For more information, visit discoverpacifico.com

About U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2019, competing in seven teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, nordic combined and ski jumping. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit usskiandsnowboard.org