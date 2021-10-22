Constellation Brands’ Modelo Teams Up with the Atlanta Hawks for Hoop Art Program

Modelo® is partnering with the Atlanta Hawks, Hoop Dream Studios and local artist, Muhammad Yungai, to merge art and basketball with the unveiling of the Modelo x Atlanta Hawks hoops collection!

Atlanta, GA – Modelo is a beer known for its tenacious Fighting Spirit and for the 2021-2022 NBA Season, is proud to be partnering with the Atlanta Hawks, Hoop Dream Studios, and local Atlanta artist, Muhammad Yungai, to design a one-of-a-kind hoop art collection inspired by Atlanta’s basketball and art communities. The hoops have been thoughtfully designed to reflect and celebrate the perseverance, determination and dedication found in this community. Whether on the court or within the murals that paint this beautiful city with vibrant color, the Fighting Spirit of Modelo and the Atlanta Hawks shines through.

The hoop collection will consist of three one-of-a-kind full-size hoops that will be used in a variety of ways across the program. One will be displayed as part of the collaboration with Muhammad Yungai. Yungai, a self-taught artist and leader in his community, creates impactful art with the Fighting Spirit of his community at the center of his work. On October 21st, 2021, the uniquely crafted hoops will be unveiled in the heart of Atlanta as part of a live mural painting exhibition by Yungai as a celebration for fans to kick off the Atlanta Hawks season!

We invite you to join the event taking place at 515 Flat Shoals Avenue in Atlanta, open to those 21+ from 12:00 – 7:30 p.m. The art-centric, basketball court inspired mural will remain installed through March 2022 in the East Atlanta Village.

The second full-size Modelo x Hawks hoop will be made available for consumers to win. The Modelo x Atlanta Hawks Hoops sweepstakes will run from October 21, 2021 through March 30, 2022 and will award one lucky grand prize winner with the last of these limited-edition hoops. For more information about the collection, and to be entered for a chance to win a full-size hoop, check outhttp://www.modelohoops.com. The third and final Modelo x Hawks hoop will be on display in the Modelo branded bar inside the award-winning State Farm Arena.

About the Modelo Brand Family

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high quality beer to people ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Chelada Especial™, Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante™, Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal™ and Modelo Chelada Mango y Chile™. Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager with a clean, crisp finish. As the #1 imported beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial surpassed 150MM cases sold in 2021. The Modelo family of beers are exclusively brewed, imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellations Brands.

About Atlanta Hawks

Committed to entertaining and uniting the city of Atlanta since 1968, the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, under the leadership of Principal Owners Tony Ressler and Jami Gertz, continue to build bridges through basketball by following its True to Atlanta mantra. On the court, the Hawks’ exciting young core is led by All-Star point guard Trae Young as the organization received the NBA’s top ranking in overall in-game experience for the last two seasons. Off the court, the Hawks organization focuses on positively impacting the lives of Atlantans through providing access to youth basketball, fighting food insecurity, and the recent transformation of State Farm Arena into Georgia’s largest-ever voting precinct for the 2020 elections. The Hawks family also includes the College Park Skyhawks (NBA G League) and Hawks Talon Gaming Club (NBA 2K League). Atlanta Hawks Membership, which includes your seat for every home game for the 2021-222020-21 regular season, is on sale now at www.hawks.com/membership or by calling 866-715-1500. For more information on the Hawks, log on towww.hawks.com or follow us on social media @ATLHawks.

About Hoop Dream Studios

Hoop Dream Studios is an art studio focused on innovative works along with merging design, sport and craftsmanship. Atlanta is known for its originality and diverse creative community that continues to push the narrative of style forward. Hoop Dream Studios, in a similar manner, prides itself on fresh, authentic, creative works that push to elevate the beloved sport of basketball. HDS has quickly become a well respected art studio, whose collector portfolio includes names such as Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelly Oubre of the Charlotte Hornets, Paris Hilton, J. Cole, Young Thug and Multi Platinum recording artist, Drake.

About Muhammad Yungai

Muhammad Yungai is a self-taught Atlanta-based fine artist and muralist whose art portfolio consists of vibrantly colored murals depicting inspirational and diverse images of people of color. He has a passion for his community and fostering education and inspiration for young creatives.