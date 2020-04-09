constellation-brands-expands-modelo-chelada-lineup-with-modelo-chelada-mango-y-chile

CHICAGO – Modelo, the beer brewed with The Fighting Spirit, announces the availability of Modelo Chelada Mango y Chile – the newest flavor addition to the No.1 Chelada brand lineup. Brewed with authentic Mexican beer and the refreshing flavors of mango and chili peppers, this new Chelada offers the well-balanced taste of sweetness with a hint of spice.

“Modelo Chelada Mango y Chile honors the michelada tradition while providing an authentic mango flavor experience that drinkers know and love,” said Greg Gallagher, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Modelo. “The Modelo brand was built on Mexican authenticity and we remain true to our roots by offering this spin on a classic michelada.”

Steeped in tradition, Modelo Chelada Mango y Chile’s flavor combination has grown in popularity in recent years thanks to the rise of mangonada recipes in the U.S. and Mexico. A part of Mexican cuisine and common in the U.S., mangonadas are made with mango sorbet or mango and the salty, spicy and tangy flavors of chile-lime salt and chamoy, a sauce spiced with chiles. Additionally, mango was the fastest-growing alcoholic beverage flavor from 2015 to 2019 as drinkers have increasingly sought the sweet fruit1.

The ready-to-drink Chelada category has grown $76 million the past three years – with Modelo driving 95 percent of that growth2. Modelo Chelada has become the No. 1 Chelada brand with a range of refreshing, authentic flavors that closely resemble homemade micheladas. Modelo Chelada Mango y Chile joins a lineup of michelada-style beers, including Modelo Chelada Especial, sweet-and-spicy Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante, and smooth, refreshing Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal. Since coming to the U.S. nearly 30 years ago, Modelo beers continue to be brewed and imported from Mexico.

Modelo Chelada Mango y Chile is now available nationwide in 24 oz. cans with 3.5 ABV. For more information or to find Modelo Chelada Mango y Chile, visit www.ModeloUSA.com.

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to people ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Chelada Especial™, Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante™, Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal™ and the new Modelo Chelada Mango y Chile™ . Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager with a clean, crisp finish whose original recipe was first brewed under the vision to create a ‘model’ beer. As the #1 imported beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial recently surpassed 100MM cases sold in 2018. Modelo Negra is a Munich Dunkel-style Lager brewed with slow-roasted caramel malts for a rich, smooth taste. Modelo now has four authentic flavors that bring to life the Mexican michelada tradition for consumers in the U.S.: classic Modelo Chelada Especial, sweet and spicy Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante, refreshing natural flavor of lime and salt with Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal and the new Modelo Chelada Mango y Chile. The Modelo family of beers are exclusively brewed, imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellations Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500® company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as the Corona and Modelo brand families and Pacifico. Its high-quality, wine and spirits brands include the Robert Mondavi and The Prisoner Wine Company brand families, Kim Crawford, Ruffino, Meiomi, and SVEDKA Vodka. The company’s portfolio also includes a collection of highly-rated wine brands such as SIMI and Mount Veeder Winery, spirits brands High West Whiskey and Casa Noble Tequila, as well as new wine innovations such as Cooper & Thief, 7 Moons, and Crafters Union. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.

