Constellation Brands Expands Distribution of Funky Buddha Throughout the Southeast

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. — Florida’s craft brewery, Funky Buddha, is making a splash with its Funky Buddha Premium Hard Seltzer (4.5% ABV) product line which will be available in 10 markets. Currently available throughout the state of Florida, expansion will include distribution to Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

With an unbeatable focus on flavor and quality ingredients, Funky Buddha has wowed hard seltzer consumers in Florida and plans to do the same throughout the Southeastern United States. The Premium Hard Seltzers will be available in the new regional markets beginning March 1, 2021, in a variety pack of four vibrant, natural flavors: Tropical Mango Guava, Lush Key Lime Cherry, Juicy Blood Orange, and Crisp Pink Grapefruit.

Additionally, the brand plans to launch a second variety pack of new tropical flavors exclusively in the state of Florida beginning on March 15, 2021. The 12-pack will offer 4 new “funktastic” tropical flavors including Exotic Passionfruit Dragon Fruit, Smooth Pineapple Coconut, Tangy Kiwi Tangerine, and Bright Starfruit.

“Our seltzers have demonstrated enormous success in Florida, and now we are excited to introduce our extraordinary brand to additional markets throughout the Southeastern U.S.,” said KC Sentz, co-founder of Funky Buddha Brewery. “With our unique take on flavor and funky personality, we are prepared and ready to become the top regional seltzer throughout the Southeast.”

The refreshing flavors and balanced beverages boast only 90 Funky calories, one gram of carbohydrates, and zero grams of sugar*. All four flavors bring out the true essence of Florida’s beaches and tropical climate in each 12 oz. slim can. Funky Buddha’s brewers included natural flavors synonymous with the Sunshine State like key lime, mango, grapefruit, guava, and blood orange.

A variety pack of twelve 12 oz. cans retails for $18.99. Each 12-pack has three cans each of four funky flavors. Beginning on March 1, consumers 21 years and older can find at the seltzer at retailers throughout the Southeast U.S. by visiting https://find.funkybuddhabrewery.com.

About Funky Buddha Premium Hard Seltzer:

Created by brothers KC and Ryan Sentz in 2010, Funky Buddha Brewery has been brewing up unconventional-yet-exceptional ales that push the boundaries of beverage. In May of 2020, they launched Premium Hard Seltzer in their home state of Florida with plans to expand the product line across the Southeast United States. Its Premium Hard Seltzer is brewed with cane sugar and agave for a balanced, refreshing taste, and available in eight unique and funky flavors.

Get Funky Responsibly. Funky Buddha Premium Hard Seltzer with Natural Flavors. Funky Buddha Brewery is based in Oakland Park, FL.

*Not a low-calorie food. Per 12 fl. oz. serving average analysis: Calories 90, Carbs 1 gram, Protein 0-gram, Fat 0-grams.

