Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands Joins CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion

VICTOR, N.Y. — Constellation Brands, Inc., a leading beverage alcohol company, announced that Bill Newlands, president and CEO, is joining CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion — the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion recognizes that change often happens when there’s support at the executive level. More than 600 CEOs of the world’s leading companies and business organizations are leveraging their voices to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace by placing individual accountability on all—leaders and employees—to create inclusive environments.

“At Constellation, we work hard to foster an inclusive culture that is characterized by diversity in background and thought, and that reflects our consumers and the communities where we live and work,” said Newlands. “Signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge is just one more way we can bring this culture to life. Committing myself and this organization through the pledge is the right thing to do – for our communities, workforce, and business.”

Constellation Brands’ diversity and inclusion strategy prioritizes insights, training and education, and employee engagement programs. The company is continuously developing a suite of impactful resources, tools and education courses – from unconscious bias training, cross-cultural leadership, working with generations, inclusive leadership and more – to support employees in building cultural awareness and recognizing and managing the barriers to inclusion. Business Resource Groups offer support and empowerment opportunities for women, early career professionals, LGBTQ, and Hispanic/Latinx employees.

An area of focus for Constellation is continuing to enhance female perspectives within the business and to include more voices, insights, and viewpoints that reflect the company’s consumers. Approximately one-third of Constellation Brands’ leadership positions are held by women today, and in the last five years, the company has doubled the number of women in senior roles. Additionally, Constellation supports the development of women through the Women’s Leadership Development Program and innovating products that resonate with female consumers.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy, and Canada. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as the Corona and Modelo brand families, and Pacifico. Its high-quality wine and spirits brands include the Robert Mondavi and The Prisoner Wine Company brand families, Kim Crawford, Ruffino, Meiomi, and SVEDKA Vodka. The company’s portfolio also includes a collection of highly-rated wine brands such as SIMI and Mount Veeder Winery, spirits brands High West Whiskey and Casa Noble Tequila, as well as new wine innovations such as Cooper & Thief and Spoken Barrel. Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors, and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Since its founding in 1945, Constellation’s ability to see, meet and stay ahead of shifting consumer preferences and trends across total beverage alcohol has fueled our success and made us the No. 1 growth contributor in beverage alcohol in the U.S. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.