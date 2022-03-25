Community Brewing Ventures Rebrands as Bevana

NEWTON, North Carolina – Community Brewing Ventures (CBV), launched in 2020 to help connect small beverage makers to the wider market, is entering a new phase of its existence. With triple-digit growth over the course of its first year in operation, the beverage platform is launching a new name to better represent its mission of bringing the best drinks from all over the world to craft enthusiasts, wherever they may be.

“We have always been about supporting passion,” said Aaron Gore, Bevana’s Sr. Director of Business Development. “Our purpose is to connect these incredibly talented, enthusiastic craftspeople with customers who can appreciate and fall in love with what they are creating. Your next favorite drink could be out there right now, and you would never have the opportunity to discover it, simply because of where you live. We help to bridge that gap.”

By combining the resources of independent craft beverage companies from across the world, Bevana is the only platform able to bring the best artisan products to markets they would otherwise never be able to access. Rather than the aggressive acquisitions and cutthroat tactics of some other companies, Bevana instead focuses on empowering small businesses, and the skilled artisans behind them, so that they can reach their goals and continue to innovate and create.

“We understand the challenges that small beverage makers face because we’ve lived most of them,” said Andrew Durstewitz, CEO and founder of Bevana and D9 Brewing. “We created this platform to help solve some of the problems that we were facing ourselves as we grew D9 Brewing Company. The success that we had there was what made us realize that we could help other companies that are up against the same challenges.”

Having already helped nine beverage companies grow and reach new markets, Bevana is expanding its reach dramatically, with more than a dozen others already committed to joining the growing network of artisans. Recently launched partners include Side Hustle Brews, the largest craft brewery in the United Arab Emirates; Fatty’s Beer Works of South Carolina, a noted producer of trending styles; and Tranquilo Hemp Seltzer, a lifestyle brand of non-alcoholic CBD seltzers containing 20mg of full-spectrum CBD.

Traditional retail distribution is only one component of Bevana’s launch, however, with the launch of its e-commerce platform this month. Carrying beverages from across the Bevana portfolio, customers will be able to discover some of the best and most exciting drinks from across the industry, without the headaches and limitations of current digital alcohol marketplaces.

“Buying alcohol online has always been a frustrating, expensive process for many customers. Individual beverage companies can typically only ship within their state, and it’s a significant burden for them to manage even then. For other marketplaces, oftentimes they either have to warehouse enormous amounts of products that they may never be able to sell, or they have to buy it directly from a retailer. Either way, that’s a lot of added expense that usually gets passed on to the customer,” explained Gore. “With Bevana, we can offer an unbeatable selection of different beverages without that extra step. That gives us the ability to connect people and makers not only more affordably, but with better quality control, and better service, wherever we ship.”

The Bevana e-commerce platform can ship orders to 44 states, provide a broad selection of beverages from a growing portfolio of styles and categories, and directly support independent small businesses from across the beverage industry.

“Bevana allows us to focus on our own backyard, while exposing the rest of the country to beers that we are really proud of,” said James Moriarty, owner of Urban Brew Labs in Chicago. “It’s been an easy partnership that allows us to keep our focus on ourselves and make the beer that we believe in.”

