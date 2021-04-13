Community Beer Co. Expands to New Facility

Dallas — Community Beer Co., is thrilled to announce the relocation of its popular craft brewery production and taproom facilities to 3110 Commonwealth Drive in Dallas, TX.  The new 70,000 square foot facility will offer expanded brewery and distilling operations, two-story taproom, restaurant, outdoor biergarten, multiple event spaces, and a concert venue.

The new facility is part of the newly renovated Pegasus Place, site of a former Exxon Mobil campus along Stemmons Freeway, near downtown between the Dallas Design District and the Southwestern Medical District.

“Our new home will serve as a hub for beer and hard seltzer lovers across the state, and a gathering place for our diverse community.  We will also launch our distilling operations in order to expand our products to include whiskey, vodka, and gin. In addition, this facility will allow us to offer amazing cuisine experiences, host multiple events, and continue charitable efforts through our non-profit organization: The Greater Good.” says Kevin Carr, Community Beer Co.’s founder.  “We couldn’t be more excited for the next chapter of our story, and to continue being a leader in Texas’ craft beverage industry and beyond.”

Construction on the new facility has already begun, with an expected grand opening in Fall 2021.  For project updates, visit CommunityBeer.com/new-facility.

About Community Beer Co.:

Community Beer Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Dallas, Texas.  Since 2013, they’ve received some of the most coveted awards in the beer industry, including gold medals at the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) and the World Beer Cup.  They strive to be an integral part of communities across Texas, hosting an array of events to support local artists, musicians, and charitable causes.

To learn more about Community Beer Co. visit CommunityBeer.com or check them out on Facebook @communitybeer

For More Information:
https://communitybeer.com/new-facility/

