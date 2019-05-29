Common Cider Company Introduces Stovepipe Cans

AUBURN, Calif. — Common Cider Company, an Auburn, California company, is excited to announce the addition of single-serve, 19.2 oz stovepipe cans to its packaging offerings. Stovepipe cans have been growing in popularity in both craft beer and craft cider spaces.

“Our additional packaging format is trending with other craft beverages. Form, function and consumer price are attractive as we head into the summer months,” says Fran Toves, CEO of Common Cider.

The first two ciders available in the tall cans are Blood Orange Tangerine and Blackberry Sangria, with more flavors coming later this Summer.

About:

Common Cider prides itself on handcrafting each of their unique and flavorful ciders, using only the best natural ingredients to enhance their award-winning ciders, which may be found in many retail locations throughout California and Northern Nevada. You can find more information, including where to buy, on their website – www.commoncider.com.

