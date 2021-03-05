Common Block Brewing’s ‘Beers with Benefits’ Supports United Way’s Fire Relief Fund

MEDFORD, Ore. — Visitors to Common Block Brewing Co. in Medford can support United Way’s Fire Fund by enjoying pints of ‘Rally Up’ Red Ale now through June 1st.

The brewery, which serves pints under its covered and heated tent in downtown Medford, is reinstating its ‘Beers with Benefits’ series after a hiatus during last year’s periodic restaurant closures. Prior to the closures, the program raised funds for the Mt. Ashland Association during its first launch and iteration in early 2020.

Operating under the brewery’s umbrella ‘Local is Love’ program, a portion of beer sales are dedicated to supporting local – namely Southern Oregon – organizations. This spring, Common Block will be giving $1 from every pint of ‘Rally Up’ Red Ale sold at the restaurant to United Way’s ongoing Fire Fund.

“We have a number of people, employees and their families, who lost their homes in September,” said brewery co-owner Danielle Amarotico. “United Way has done a really amazing job of making an impact in so many areas of relief, and we believe in their goal of funding long-term rebuilding projects with this special fund.”

Anyone interested in donating to the United Way Fire Fund directly can do so at http://www.unitedwayofjacksoncounty.org/give/

Throughout the year, Common Block will to continue partner with local organizations and supporting their good causes through the seasonal beer-sales donation program. When brewery guests order the designated ‘Beers with Benefits’ brew at Common Block, the brewery will give a portion of sales to the named nonprofit during the program’s time frame.

About the United Way Fire Fund

On the same day that the Almeda and Obenchain Fires blazed through Southern Oregon (September 8, 2020), United Way of Jackson County launched United Together, its fire relief campaign to help those who lost their businesses, jobs, homes and belongings. Through December 31, 2020, United Way raised $3.2 million. Donations came from all 50 states and 7 other countries. In November, United Way launched an application for assistance and awarded $1,298,584 in grants to 780 individuals, families, and small businesses directly impacted by the fires. The balance of current and future funding will be used in partnership with the Jackson County Community Long Term Recovery Group to help people resettle their lives. United Way intends to raise at least $500,000 per year for the next three years to aid these efforts. Long term recovery is expected to take 3-5 years.

About ‘Rally Up’ Red Ale

Common Block’s first ever Red Ale is made in the West Coast style with generous hop additions and a full-bodied, malty profile. Malts include 2-Row, Victory, Caramel and Chocolate, while hop varieties include Nugget, Calypso and Chinook. This beer rounds out the brewery’s ten branded offerings, all made onsite at Common Block. In addition, the restaurant also offers a number of regional beers, wines and ciders – all on tap.

