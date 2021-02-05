Comedian George Lopez’s Brewery Launches 4 Beers

LOS ANGELES — Stand-up comedian, television and film actor, talk show host and author George Lopez, whose passion for authentic Mexican food and beer encouraged him to develop a restaurant brand, George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen in 2017, is expanding his footprint in the food and beverage industry with the introduction of George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen Carne Asada and Pollo Asado in grocery stores. The launch coincides with the release of George Lopez Brewing Company’s first four Ta Loco Cervezas.

With the Covid-19 pandemic making it impossible to visit George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen restaurants, Lopez and his team wanted to make Chingon Kitchen marinated meat and Ta Loco Cervezas available for people to enjoy at home.

Inspired by family recipes, George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen Carne Asada and Pollo Asado is fresh, never frozen, and produced in the United States. To kick things off, the products will be available in two-pound vacuum sealed packages in the meat departments exclusively at Food4Less stores in Southern California beginning February 3. The premium midwestern beef and all-natural chicken is marinated in fresh orange juice with onion, garlic, lemon peel and a hint of grapefruit, creating a great taste for year-round grilling and perfect for tacos, salads, or just by itself.

“The best memories of my grandmother were the times we spent together in the kitchen. Her cooking was exceptional, especially her marinated meats,” said Lopez. “My Chignon Kitchen restaurants replicate her original recipes and we are thrilled to be able to now offer the Carne Asada and Pollo Asado at Food4Less for people to enjoy at home.”

Based at The Brews Hall in Torrance, Calif., George Lopez Brewing Company’s first four Ta Loco Cervazas are also available at Food4Less stores in Southern California and include Naranja Crema, an orange cream ale; Paloma, a west coast grapefruit IPA; Li’l Mexi, a Mexican style lager; and Agria y Fresca, a hibiscus sour ale. The beer is sold in

four packs of Tall Boy cans each featuring artwork by San Diego – based street artist DyseOne. The beers were standouts at the 2020 Brewski Awards, an international craft beer competition. Lil Mexi and Paloma IPA both took home a gold medal, while Naranja Crema won a silver and the Agria Sour won the bronze.

“I took as much care in designing the can artwork using brilliant Chicano art, as I did in crafting the beer. The cans are too good looking to put in a paper bag!” said Lopez.

About George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen

George Lopez joined forces with restaurant industry entrepreneur and hotelier Michael Zislis (Zislis Group) in 2017 to launch the George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen brand with the opening of George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen restaurant at San Manuel Casino in Highland, California. Today, there are three George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen restaurants in Southern California and Arizona.

George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen is a unique fast casual dining concept featuring made-from-scratch authentic Mexican cuisine that celebrates some of the Lopez family’s time-honored dishes in an energized urban setting with hand-painted graffiti art that pays tribute to Mexican history, culture and folklore. The authentic menu including tacos, burritos, bowls, and salads loaded with a choice of wood-fired carne asada, pollo asado and spit-fired al pastor. Guests can also expect Mexican favorites like handmade tortillas, guacamole, churros, street corn, horchata and more. Some locations offer full bars, where tequila fans will enjoy the restaurant’s large selection of the agave-based spirits and extensive margarita offerings, beer from George Lopez Brewing Company, or their favorite go-to beer, wine, or cocktail.

George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen is simply “Chingon!” Great food, served fast, in an energized urban environment. The brand is expanding into packaged foods in 2021.

About George Lopez Brewing Co.

George Lopez Brewing Co. was founded in 2019 and is based at The Brews Hall in Torrance, Calif. Lopez, along with his expert brew master, carefully develops extremely flavorful recipes designed to appeal to a wide range of discerning palates, many using fresh tropical fruits. Ta Loco means crazy and that is exactly what these outrageous and unique beers are. The recipes are inspired from fond memories from Lopez’s life or classic authentic dishes or cocktails from his family traditions. The latest flavors include Naranja Crema, an orange cream ale; Paloma, a west coast grapefruit IPA; Li’l Mexi, a Mexican style lager; and Agria y Fresca, a hibiscus sour ale and can be found at Southern California Food4Less stores. These flavors along with new creations like the Sauvecito Stout, an Imperial Milk Stout aged on Cinnamon and Cacao Nibs can be enjoyed at The Brews Hall in Torrance. Lopez worked with San Diego-based graffiti artist, DyseOne blending traditional styles with innovative approaches to create Mexican street art inspired cans. No beer is released until Lopez says that it is “Ta LOCO!”