Colorado’s Knotted Root Brewing Prepares to Open

NEDERLAND, Colo. — In the picturesque Colorado mountain town of Nederland, an architect of Denver’s current haze craze is brewing his masterpiece. Chris Marchio will open Knotted Root Brewing Co. on July 4th, a culmination of his many years and stops in the craft beer industry. It’s an opportunity to see his brewing philosophy—an intertwining of passion and place—come to life.

“Our brewing philosophy is based on our intuition,” explained Marchio. “It is so important to take risks and follow your gut in life…because if not, then what are we here for? We want our beers to represent that, being present and in the ‘now.’ We are hoping to achieve this with nuanced, balanced, and rustic beers. Nederland is a town that I think will bring this out in our beer and the overall atmosphere of our taproom. I am so excited to be able to share what we’re doing in our little mountain town with the rest of our beautiful state.”

After a long hike or a long day, Knotted Root will provide a welcoming, authentic environment for locals and travelers alike. A reflection of its surroundings, the brewery will be rustic and independent. While the dream was always strong, getting from idea to implementation has taken dedication and perseverance.

“After two and a half years in the works, finally seeing this come to fruition is hard to put into words,” said Marchio. “I feel as if the collective spirit between everyone who helped us get to this point cannot be overstated. I am so thankful for the team we have. We work together with our own strengths to make something larger than anything we could do individually. It proves that it really does take a village.”

Knotted Root will hold its soft opening on June 29 & 30 and their grand opening on July 4-7 and expects to have 6 – 7 beers on tap, including a traditional German Kolsch, two single-hopped Pale Ales with Amarillo & Simcoe, a Southern Hemisphere IPA, an Unfiltered DIPA with fruit-forward hops grown in the Pacific Northwest, a Strawberry Smoothie Berliner-Weisse, and a locally-foraged Dandelion Brett Farmhouse Ale. Beer will also be available to go in growlers with plans to introduce can releases in 4 packs of 16 oz cans by the end of the Summer.