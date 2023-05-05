Colorado Brewers Rendezvous Returns July 7-8 at Riverside Park in Salida

SALIDA, Colo.— The Salida Chamber of Commerce and the Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) proudly present Colorado Brewers Rendezvous on July 7-8. The Colorado Brewers Rendezvous is one of the most highly regarded craft beer festivals in the state featuring hundreds of craft beer offerings from more than 60 Colorado breweries alongside majestic views of the Collegiate Peaks and the sounds of the Arkansas River. Purchase tickets for both the Pre-Vous and Colorado Brewers Rendezvous, as well as view the participating breweries, via EventBrite.

The Colorado Brewers Rendezvous has been a cherished tradition born out of camaraderie and the desire to find a central meeting place for Colorado craft brewers since the Salida Beer Festival in 1995. From thereafter, the Colorado Brewers Rendezvous has been a revered craft beer festival and fundraiser for both the CBG and Salida Chamber of Commerce for 27 years.

First, kick off your Salida weekend adventure on Friday, July 7 at the Pre-Vous, an intimate gathering at the historic SteamPlant Theater (220 W Sackett Ave, Salida, CO 81201) from 6 to 8 p.m. where 20 Colorado craft breweries will be pouring exclusive beers not available at the Colorado Brewers Rendezvous. Tickets for the Pre-Vous cost $70 plus fees and include a commemorative glass, unlimited tastings, and light bites.

Then top off the weekend with the main event on July 8 where beer lovers can sample unlimited brews from more than 60 participating Colorado craft breweries at Riverside Park (110 Sackett Ave. Salida, CO 81201) from 2 to 6 p.m. General admission tickets cost $60 plus fees and include unlimited tastings, a commemorative tasting glass and access to food vendors. VIP tickets cost $120 plus fees and include all the perks of general admission, as well as one hour early entry at 1 p.m., lunch voucher, private restrooms, shaded area with seating and more.

Salida Chamber of Commerce

The Salida Chamber of Commerce is an association of businesses organized to encourage a strong local economy. By partnering with other organizations, they are able to expand their members’ reach and tap into new avenues of support on their behalf. Incorporated as a 501c6 in 1928, the “Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce”, refers to the twelve 14,000-foot peaks that dominate their landscape.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries and brewpubs are members.

For More Information:

https://salidachamber.org/2023-brewers-rendezvous/