Colorado Brewers Guild’s Collaboration Fest Returns to Denver in April 2022

Save the Date: Collaboration Fest Returns on April 2, 2022

DENVER — After a brief hiatus in 2020 and 2021, the Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) proudly announces that the state’s most creative and collaborative craft beer tasting event will make its triumphant return on April 2 at the Fillmore Auditorium (1510 N Clarkson St, Denver, CO 80218). Tickets sales will be announced at a later time.

“Given that breweries make specific beers for this event, Collaboration Fest takes careful planning. It’s pretty much a year in the making, which is why we had to be deliberate on when we would be able to host this event safely indoors,” says CBG Executive Director Shawnee Adelson.

Collaboration Fest is one of the CBG’s largest fundraisers. This revered festival, which is celebrating its 7th year, is the original collaboration beer festival where Colorado Brewers Guild members team up with brewers both near and far and let their imaginations run wild. Collaboration brew days typically start kicking off immediately once brewers sign up for the festival, with collaboration brews happening all winter long and through the spring for the beers to make their appearance at Collaboration Fest.

“The sheer number of collaboration beers tapped in one single day is phenomenal,” says Adelson. “Beer lovers will get to sample everything from tried-and-true styles to some off-the-wall creations. There will be something for everyone at Collaboration Fest.”

Ticket sales, participating breweries and collaboration beers will be announced at a later time. Visit www.coloradobeer.org/collaboration-fest/ for the latest information.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members. See a list of events that support membership, learn how to become a member, and more at coloradobeer.org.

About Collaboration Fest

Collaboration Fest is the original craft beer collaboration festival that showcases the collaborative nature of the craft beer industry. Launched in 2014 to support the Colorado Brewers Guild and their mission to promote, protect and propel Colorado craft beer, Collaboration Fest pairs Colorado Brewers Guild members with breweries near and far to create unique, one-time-only beers for the public to enjoy. This one-of-a-kind festival is a celebration about everything we love about the craft beer industry—community, camaraderie, creativity and craft beer.

For more information: https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/collaborationfest2022returns