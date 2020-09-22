Colorado Brewers Guild Announces Fresh Hop Beer Lineup

DENVER — Fresh hop season is here! The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is thrilled to announce that more than 15 independent Colorado breweries will be offering fresh hop beer this month. Fresh hop beers have been a cherished tradition for many breweries and they can only be produced this time of year. When it comes to hops, beer is typically brewed with dried hop pellets. Fresh hop (also known as wet hop) beers, however, are unique in that whole cones are harvested and then used within 48 hours.

From a Pale Ale using hops flown straight in from Paonia to a beer with fresh Neo Mexicana hops from the Denver Botanic Gardens, there is no question that Colorado breweries are getting creative this fresh hop season. The following CBG member breweries will be offering fresh hop beers this month:

Bristol Brewing Co.

Bruz Beers

Call to Arms Brewing Company

Capitol Creek Brewery

Elevation Beer Co.

FlyteCo Brewing

Green Mountain Beer Company

Holidaily Brewing Company

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery

Joyride Brewing Company

Little Machine Beer

Locavore Beer Works

Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub

Odell Brewing Company

Strange Craft Beer Company

Strong House Brewery

Tivoli Brewing Company

And more to come!

To view the full list of participating breweries offering fresh hop beers, release dates, as well as the beer descriptions, visit the CBG’s website.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members. See a list of events that support membership, learn how to become a member, and more at coloradobeer.org.

