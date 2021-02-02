Colorado Brewers Guild Announces Firkin February Fundraiser

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG), a nonprofit trade organization for independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer, is announcing member breweries that are participating in Firkin February.

What and When: It’s Firkin February! All month long Colorado craft breweries will be releasing their firkins to the public. A firkin is a specific size of a cask, a ¼ of a barrel that often looks like a mini keg. Breweries are able to put their creativity in this vessel infusing beer with Phillipine coconut, Sour Patch Kids, Ancho Chiles and mango, and more. $20 per firkin will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Below are the breweries that will tap Firkins in February with more to come all month long. Keep an eye out on the CBG’s website for additional firkins.

February 4

Station 26 Brewing Company: Dry-Hopped Helles Lager. Taps at 4 p.m.

February 5

Elevation Beer Co: Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout aged on toasted organic Phillippine coconut

Epic Brewing Company: Creamsicle Escape To Colorado, a combination of Epic’s established Escape to Colorado IPA and their next rotating 16oz beer, Creamsicle IPA

Joyride Brewing Company: Orange Creamsicle version of their award-winning Ice Cutter Kölsch. This beer has notes of citrus fruit and vanilla and will be quite a twist from their flagship. Taps at 4 p.m.

Wibby Brewing: starting Feb. 5 and every Friday in February, Wibby Brewing will be tapping a firkin as part of their Firkin Friday program. Stay tuned to their social media for details on each firkin

February 9

Strange Craft Beer Company: Ain’t-Cho Mango Stout, a Tropical Stout with Lotus hops, Ancho Chilies and Mangos. 6.7% ABV

February 11

Station 26 Brewing Co: Lovibond Mocha Milk Stout. Taps at 4 p.m.

February 12

Epic Brewing Company: Sour Patch Kids Escape To Colorado. Epic dosed Escape to Colorado IPA with Sour Patch Kids

Joyride Brewing Company: Doontoon, a Scottish Ale that’s amplified with the addition of apricots. Taps at 4 p.m.

Wibby Brewing will be tapping a firkin as part of their Firkin Friday program. Stay tuned to their social media for details on each firkin

February 13

Horse & Dragon Brewing Company: You Guava Piece of My Heart, a pink guava infused Pilsner

February 17

Broken Compass Brewing: will release two firkins that are yet to be named

February 18

Station 26 Brewing Co: Juicy Banger IPA. Taps at 4 p.m.

February 19

Epic Brewing Company: Banana Moonpie, Epic’s Lunar Transit IPA spiked with bananas

Gilded Goat Brewing Company: Peanut Butter Cup Porter. Gilded Goat uses their Baltic Porter and combines a large amount of peanut butter cups to create an amazingly delicious treat!

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery: Hyper Fruited Sour

Joyride Brewing Company: Ah Ale Yeah, from Joyride’s Hazy Pale Ale series, is entering its 10th edition. They will be tapping a special DDH version with extra Citra, Mosaic and Sabro hops. Taps at 4 p.m.

Wibby Brewing will be tapping a firkin as part of their Firkin Friday program. Stay tuned to their social media for details on each firkin

February 25

Station 26 Brewing Co: Haze Wrangler #4. Taps at 4 p.m.

Wild Provisions Beer Project: Premium Pale Lager, a traditional, Czech-style Pale Lager. Brewed with a triple-decoction mash using Czech malts, followed by an open primary fermentation, and then several weeks naturally carbonating and lagering in horizontal lagering tanks. Served via a handpull into Czech tankards

February 26

4 Noses Brewing: Citra Citrus with Fresh Orange Peel, a NE IPA brewed with Citra hops and Citrus fruit. Already bursting with bright, fruity aroma, 4 Noses upped it by adding fresh orange peel to the firkin itself. Served via handpull.

Epic Brewing Company: Chile Beer, think Los Locos Mexican-style Lager but with a kick

Joyride Brewing Company: Doontoon aged on Amburana wood. This type of wood is extremely complex, with notes of cocoa, vanilla, and cinnamon. Taps at 4 p.m.

Wibby Brewing will be tapping a firkin as part of their Firkin Friday program. Stay tuned to their social media for details on each firkin

As more member breweries release their firkins, we’ll be sure to let you know. The full list of participating breweries offering firkins can also be available on the CBG’s website.

Why: Independence matters! Craft breweries are vital to our economy. The first few months of the year are typically lean months for a brewery and the additional layer of the pandemic has only exacerbated this. Support your local craft brewery, and the Colorado Brewers Guild, by attending firkin releases this February.

