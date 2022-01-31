Colorado Brewers Guild Announces Colorado Pint Day on April 6

DENVER, Colorado – The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG), a nonprofit trade organization for independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer, presents the 7th Annual Colorado Pint Day on Wednesday, April 6. This time-honored tradition has reached cult level status with beer lovers flocking to participating breweries every year to purchase Colorado Pint Day limited edition glassware. $1 of each pint glass sold will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

More than 100 breweries across the state participated in Colorado Pint Day last year, selling over 19,000 glasses. The beloved fundraiser is a great way to support local, independent craft beer and the CBG’s mission of promoting and protecting its members through advocacy, education, and public awareness.

This year’s theme celebrates Colorado Parks & Wildlife and their 125th anniversary—and includes a fun twist.

“Knowing that there are a lot of talented creatives in our local brewing scene, we decided to hold a friendly competition late last year where brewery employees and contractors could submit their artwork for an opportunity to have their creations featured on Colorado Pint Day glassware and marketing,” says CBG Executive Director Shawnee Adelson. “We’re thrilled that this year we had numerous beautiful submissions.”

The Guild is proud to announce that Anna Long, graphic designer and marketing manager from Copper Kettle Brewing Co. and CEO of Norlo Design, was the lucky winner. Long was previously a graphic designer at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa before moving to Denver to lead the marketing at Copper Kettle Brewing Co. Recently, one of Long’s label designs was awarded a gold medal at the Craft Beer Marketing Awards for best bottle design in 2021.

“Graphic design boils down to being a form of communication and I feel honored that the Colorado Brewers Guild is trusting me to communicate just how special Colorado Parks and Wildlife, craft beer, and the state of Colorado are,” says Long. “Being acknowledged throughout the state of craft beer as a strong designer in this industry is something I am very thankful for and proud of. I have been designing for craft beer for five years now and I know this is what I want to do for the rest of my life—so winning this competition is validation for the years of hard work I have put in!”

Artist’s statement: 125 years of Colorado Parks and Wildlife calls for a true celebration. From managing all of Colorado’s wildlife to overseeing over 40 state parks, Colorado Parks and Wildlife know their job is anything but simple. State park visitors alone have increased by 30% in the past two years showing us what Coloradans truly value.

Just like the craft beer industry, it takes people that are passionate about their craft to keep it all running. Passion always attracts passion and that will ring true whether you’re in the craft beer industry or nurturing Colorado’s vast land.

This belief was the inspiration behind this design. To celebrate all of Colorado’s natural beauty it has to offer while acknowledging those Park Rangers and staff members that are behind it all. A Great Horned Owl represents the parks as they are round in every state park within Colorado, while a Park Ranger stands tall overlooking the land they so dearly protect.

From walking the state parks to brewing the perfect pint, let us raise a glass in supporting those that keep Colorado wild.

The list of participating breweries for Colorado Pint Day will be announced at a later time.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries and brewpubs are members.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/cbgcoloradopintday2022