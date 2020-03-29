Colorado Breweries Now Allowed to Deliver Beer Directly to Consumers During COVID-19 Social Distancing

DENVER — On Friday, March 20, 2020, Governor Polis issued Executive Order D 2020 011, permitting additional liquor licensees to deliver alcohol beyond those traditionally allowed to deliver alcohol until April 18, 2020.

What does this mean for independent Colorado brewers and craft beer consumers?

“Many of the state’s breweries rely solely on sales directly to consumers in their taprooms and brewpubs,” says Shawnee Adelson, Executive Director of the Colorado Brewers Guild. “Thanks to Governor Polis and the Liquor Enforcement Division, breweries are now temporarily allowed to deliver beer directly to consumers, helping the small businesses survive this unprecedented time. We at the CBG appreciate the Governor’s and LED’s rapid efforts to work with us on this important initiative for breweries and craft beer supporters.”

With the rapid changes in the law, the CBG recommends consumers contact their local brewery to see if they’re delivering. A list of breweries already offering beer to go is available at coloradobeer.org.

A Summary of Executive Order D 2020 011:

  • Breweries may deliver beer manufactured on-site in sealed containers.
  • Brewpubs may deliver any alcohol from their inventory provided it is in a sealed container and provided that the sale is accompanied by the sale of food (alcohol and food must be on the same receipt).
  • To comply with the delivery requirements, all breweries must take the order via telephone, online, in person, or third party vendor. Name, address, and DOB of the person placing the order at the time of order must be obtained, and this information must be verified on delivery.
  • All deliveries must be made by employees of the brewery. This means that no third party vendors may be used for delivery of alcohol.

If you have additional questions about Executive Order D 2020 011 and how it pertains to Colorado independent brewers, contact Shawnee Adelson at Shawnee@coloradobeer.org.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members. See a list of events that support membership, learn how to become a member, and more at coloradobeer.org.

