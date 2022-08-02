Collision Bend Brewing Partners with Beverage Distributors

Collision Bend Brewery and Beverage Distributors are teaming up to form a Cleveland beer power house. Collision Bend Brewery, winner of Best Brewpub in America 2018, has entered into a distribution agreement with Beverage Distributors. Beverage Distributors is the only distributorship that is still located in Cleveland and has resided there since the end of Prohibition.

“We at Collision Bend are very excited to be partnering up with our friends at Beverage Distributors.” Said Mark Norris, Sales Manager at Collision Bend. “With us being located in here in the city of Cleveland, and now partnering with Cleveland’s oldest and only distribution company based right here in the city; we are granted an opportunity to not only grow our own footprint, but to join an excellent portfolio of beer and help push Cleveland craft beer to new heights.”

“It’s a natural fit being Cleveland neighbors” said Mike Conway President of BDI, “we’re looking forward to this partnership and being involved in the growth of Collision Bend!” Collision Bend is an exciting addition to the robust local craft brewers in Beverage Distributors portfolio. Rita to add addition details?

Beverage Distributors will begin delivering Collision Bend’s products started on July 11th. Be on the look out at your favorite local retailer for Lake Erie Sunset, C-Town IPA, Hope Flows Kolsch and other great offerings!