Collective Arts Brewing Launches in Michigan, Named Official Beer Sponsor of Detroit’s Murals in the Market

HAMILTON, Ontario — Collective Arts Brewing, a brewery that fuses the craft of brewing with the inspired talents of artists and musicians, is launching in Michigan on September 9, 2019. Collective Arts is working with distributors Rave (Ann Arbor, Detroit) and Alliance (Grand Rapids), and local artists to launch their portfolio of core and one-off brews. Since opening in 2013 Collective Arts Brewing has featured more than 1000 artists from 40 countries on their beer labels through a quarterly open call for art. The brewery is excited to be the official beer sponsor of Detroit’s Murals in the Market being held at Detroit’s Historic Eastern Market September 14.

Members of the team will be traveling throughout the state, kicking off their Michigan expansion with events featuring art installations, live music, and tap takeovers. They’ll be launching with a range of beers including Life in the Clouds IPA, Stranger than Fiction Porter, Jam Up the Mash Dry Hopped Sour and a selection of rotating, small batch brews. Collective Arts’ Life in the Clouds, Jam up the Mash and Ransack the Universe will be available at Kroger’s across the state.

“Artists are constantly searching for new channels of distribution for their work; new people to appreciate what they create. Similarly, our drinkers are looking to share and discover both the beer we make and the artists & musicians we present,” says Matt Johnston, co-founder and CEO of Collective Arts Brewing. “We’re excited to bring our beer and our vision to Michigan drinkers to showcase both global and local art.”

Collective Arts Brewing MI Launch Schedule

DETROIT

Monday, Sept. 9

Tasting at 8 Degrees Plato

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Tap Feature and Tasting at The Skip

Thursday, Sept. 12

Tasting at Plum Market

Tap feature at Cøllect

ANN ARBOR

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Tasting at Blue Front | Ann Arbor

Tap Takeover at Ashley’s | Ann Arbor

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Tap Feature and the Session Room

JACKSON

Monday Sept. 9

Pop-up at Veritas | Jackson

LIVONIA

Thursday, Sept. 12

Tasting at Wine Palace

MILFORD

Thursday, Sept. 12

Tap Feature + Live Art at Palate

Western Michigan: Sept. 23 – 27. Events TBA

About Collective Arts Brewing

Collective Arts Brewing, founded in 2013 in Hamilton, Ontario, is committed to fusing the craft of brewing with the inspired talents of emerging artists. Their beers are designed to be as diverse, creative, and unwavering as the artists profiled; respecting tradition, but not constrained by it. Collective Arts features limited-edition works of art by artists and musicians that change every few months. To date, more than 1000 artists and musicians have been featured and championed by Collective Arts. Collective Arts was named one of Linkedin’s 2018 Top 50 Startups and is now distributing across Canada and in 20 U.S. states.