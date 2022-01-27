Collaboration Fest Scheduled for April 2, Tickets on Sale Friday

Who: Hosted by the Colorado Brewers Guild and presented by On Tap Credit Union, Collaboration Fest is the original collaboration beer festival where Colorado Brewers Guild members team up with brewers both near and far and let their imaginations run wild. Brewery collaborations for the festival showcase each brewer’s distinct brewing methods, while highlighting the cooperative nature of the Colorado craft beer scene.

What: Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m. MT. Tickets can be purchased via LiveNation. General admission tickets cost $65 and early access tickets cost $85.

Established in 2014, Collaboration Fest is one of the CBG’s largest fundraisers. Collaboration brew days typically start kicking off immediately once brewers sign up for the festival, with collaboration brews happening all winter long and through the spring for the beers to make their appearance at Collaboration Fest.

When: Saturday, April 2 from 2 to 6 p.m. (early entry begins at 2 p.m. and general admission begins at 3 p.m.)

Where: Fillmore Auditorium (1510 N Clarkson St, Denver, CO 80218)

Why: There’s no other place where craft beer enthusiasts can try a variety of collaboration beers tapped in one day. This one-of-a-kind beer festival produces Great American Beer Fest award-winning beers and new core brands. From tried-and-true styles to interesting and off-the-wall creations, Collaboration Fest allows breweries to step outside their comfort zones and push their creative boundaries.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members.

About Collaboration Fest

Collaboration Fest is the original craft beer collaboration festival that showcases the collaborative nature of the craft beer industry. Established in 2014 to support the Colorado Brewers Guild and their mission to promote, protect and propel Colorado craft beer, Collaboration Fest pairs Colorado Brewers Guild members with breweries near and far to create unique, one-time-only beers for the public to enjoy. This one-of-a-kind festival is a celebration about everything we love about the craft beer industry—community, camaraderie, creativity and craft beer.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/collaborationfest2022ticketsonsale