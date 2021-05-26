Coin Toss & Montavilla Release Collaborative Frosted Cereal IPA

OREGON CITY, Ore./PORTLAND, Ore. — Back by popular demand after a three-year hiatus, Catch A Tiger IPA is on the prowl once again. A collaboration between Montavilla Brew Works and Coin Toss Brewing, this limited-run IPA is brewed with 30 pounds of frosted flakes cereal, an innovation inspired by a shared history between the two brewery owners.

The mutual Michigan roots of brewer owners Tim Hohl of Coin Toss and Michael Kora of Montavilla Brew Works, combined with their love of the Detroit Tigers (not to mention the home state of a certain breakfast cereal manufacturer) sparked this creative collab, which they brewed for the first time in 2016. Now returning for the first time since 2018, Catch A Tiger IPA will be available this Thursday, May 27, at both Montavilla Brew Works in Portland and Coin Toss Brewing in Oregon City on tap and—for the first time—in 16 oz. cans.

“Michael and I figured this would be a fun one-off back when we first thought it up,” said Tim Hohl. “It was a wink and a nod to Michigan’s own craft beer scene, but we didn’t know it’d be worth repeating. Here we are, five years later, and it’s as popular as ever.”

“As brewers, we have this opportunity to create something that makes people smile—and it’s hard not to smile when you’re ordering a frosted flake beer,” mused Michael Kora.

The cereal is mashed with Pilsner, Vienna and Munich malts, while Lotus, Chinook, Idaho 7 and Simcoe hops provide citrus and pine aromas and a bitter bite. At 7.4% ABV and an IBU of 70, this tiger is a hefty beast. Catch A Tiger was brewed and packaged at Montavilla Brew Works in Southeast Portland.

Hohl and Kora would both like to give a shout-out to Dan Mills, owner of Grocery Outlet in Oregon City, who provided the not-so-secret frosted ingredient.

About Coin Toss Brewing

Coin Toss Brewing, based in Oregon City, offers a variety of signature brews available by the pint, crowler, growler, or keg. The company is committed to crafting the finest beers in honor of Beervana’s illustrious history. The Coin Toss moniker is a nod to the fateful event that determined the city of Portland’s name. Although pioneer Asa Lovejoy (from Boston, Mass.) may have lost the historic coin toss to Francis Pettygrove (of Portland, Maine), the brewery would like to reach back through the years and tell him: Heads or tails? It’s beer, you win!

About Montavilla Brew Works

Montavilla Brew Works was founded by Michael Kora in 2015 in Portland, Oregon, in the heart of the historic Stark Street business district. Located at 7805 SE Stark St., Montavilla Brew Works is a 10-barrel capacity brewery and taproom that utilizes high-quality brewing ingredients to produce time-honored yet exciting beer styles. The brewhouse and taproom are situated in a remodeled auto garage built in 1922, with an outdoor patio that’s a neighborhood summertime favorite. Spacious, yet remarkably intimate, the neighborhood haunt is full of lively locals and good conversation in a true pub atmosphere. A dynamic tap list consists of fresh focused Pacific Northwest-style ales, German-style lagers, wood-aged beers, and occasional Belgian-style brews.

