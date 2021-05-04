Coin Toss Brewing To Release 3 New Beers

OREGON CITY, Ore. – Coin Toss Brewing is going big this May 5th with their very own Cinco de Toss-o fiesta at the taproom located at 14214 Fir Street in Oregon City. Three new beer releases, a pop-up street taco menu, and abundant outdoor seating offer the community a great reason to get out of the house while complying with Covid dining restrictions.

“We have plenty of seating outdoors for our guests to come and safely enjoy food, drink and each other’s company,” said Coin Toss owner Tim Hohl. “We still expect everyone to abide by masking and distancing requirements, so that everyone can relax and have a great time.”

Celebrants will have the opportunity to taste three exclusive on-tap options:

The popular Comunidad Mexican Lager seasonal is a refreshing amber lager whose name is a reference to the community that craft beer creates. It is brewed with Pilsner malt, flaked rice and four specialty grains.

The Coin Toss Michelada is a taproom-exclusive blend of Comunidad Mexican Lager, lime juice, tomato juice and chile peppers, a spicy yet refreshing drink for a sunny day.

A single keg of Coin Toss’ current spring seasonal—Key Lime Kölsch with rose hips—has been blended with tequila-infused oak chips to create the one-of-a-kind Key Lime Tequila Kölsch.

All three options are designed to pair perfectly with Chef Leah Tucker’s street tacos, with options including pork carnitas and vegetarian chili-lime tofu, served with beans, rice, and house-made pico de gallo.

For those who can’t make it out in person, Coin Toss offers next-day delivery seven days a week to households in Oregon City, Gladstone, Lake Oswego, Milwaukie, Beavercreek, Redland, West Linn and Happy Valley.

Coin Toss is open this and every Wednesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

About Coin Toss Brewing

Coin Toss Brewing offers a variety of signature brews available by the pint, crowler, growler, or keg. The company is committed to crafting the finest beers in honor of Beervana’s illustrious history. The Coin Toss moniker is a nod to the fateful event that determined the city of Portland’s name. Although pioneer Asa Lovejoy (from Boston, Mass.) may have lost the historic coin toss to Francis Pettygrove (of Portland, Maine), the brewery would like to reach back through the years and tell him: Heads or tails? It’s beer, you win!

For More Information:

https://www.cointossbrewing.com