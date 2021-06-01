Coin Toss Brewing Releases Caught in a Pickle Lager

OREGON CITY, Ore. – As the weather warms up and patios beckon, Coin Toss Brewing has just the remedy for summertime thirst with its Caught in a Pickle Lager. Previously available on tap only, beer enthusiasts can now find 4-packs of 16-ounce cans at select retailers all summer long.

The brew is a time-tested blend of Coin Toss’ Half Penny Lager and just the right amount of bread-and-butter pickle juice. The combination has been described as “surprisingly delightful” and appeals to craft beer lovers and even non-beer drinkers.

First conceived for a 2016 beer festival, the overwhelmingly positive response prompted Coin Toss founder Tim Hohl to bring it back in small batches several times over the years for sale at taprooms and local farmers markets in Oregon City, West Linn, Happy Valley and Tigard.

“People just can’t stop talking about Caught in a Pickle Lager. It’s a proven crowd-pleaser,” said Hohl. “Based on the feedback we’ve gotten from people who have tried it, we decided it’s due for canning and wider release so more people can experience the joy of downing a pickle beer on a warm afternoon.”

Of course, the release of a pickle brew demands a celebration. Coin Toss is throwing a Pickle Party from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday June 3, at their Oregon City taproom located at 14214 Fir Street, Suite H. Killer Burger will be joining the party, serving their renowned Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burgers, and there will be door prizes, new t-shirts, stickers, posters and more.

16 oz. 4-packs will be available at Coin Toss Brewing’s taproom, at their webstore, and at select local retailers including Market of Choice, Grocery Outlet, Hollywood Beverage, Tony’s Fish Market and the Oregon City Winco.

About Coin Toss Brewing

Coin Toss Brewing, based in Oregon City, offers a variety of signature brews available by the pint, crowler, growler, or keg. The company is committed to crafting the finest beers in honor of Beervana’s illustrious history. The Coin Toss moniker is a nod to the fateful event that determined the city of Portland’s name. Although pioneer Asa Lovejoy (from Boston, Mass.) may have lost the historic coin toss to Francis Pettygrove (of Portland, Maine), the brewery would like to reach back through the years and tell him: Heads or tails? It’s beer, you win!

